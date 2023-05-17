Plans for anti-selfie wall in Hallstatt rejected

The anti-selfie wall in Hallstatt was removed after the municipality of Hallstatt decided last week to cover the area of ​​the residence, which attracts hundreds of tourists daily, with a wooden screen. writes Nachrichten.

The original idea was what if the city dwellers didn’t suffer from the noise of tourists, because they don’t get the selfie point they want to use the most. The response was not published, and instead the town of Hallstatt hit the headlines with its campaign – a French newspaper wrote that “Austrian village takes radical decision against tourists”, but

“This decision is still a long way off.”

– said Mayor Alexander Schutz. Scheutz talked about how the screen that came to the municipal board was an experiment, so they decided to try it. However, Meyer said it is “highly unlikely” that this would ultimately be a good solution for noise reduction. This is why the screen was canceled on Tuesday.

Most Hallstatt residents dislike the anti-selfie wall because, despite the tourist side effects, locals are proud of their cityscape. “The project was abandoned,” the mayor said. Instead of a screen, the now popular photo spot has only a banner proclaiming “We live here, please enjoy the view in peace” – don’t make noise at the tourists.