Plane catches fire while taking off from Delhi airport: video

A video posted on social media shows the frightening moment the engine of an Indigo plane caught fire as it attempted to take off from India’s Delhi airport.

The passenger plane – which has since been grounded – was speeding along the runway when orange flames and sparks erupted from its side.

According to AFP, passengers also heard a loud bang.

Priyanka Kumar, a passenger traveling to Bengaluru, A clip of the accident was posted on Twitter Which showed the fire burning within moments.

“Indigo 6E 2131 Scary Experience on Delhi Coliseum!” I tweeted. “This was supposed to be a boot-up video but it happened.”

In responses to the post on Twitter, the airline said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.

“The flight experienced an engine failure during takeoff. Boot aborted The aircraft returned safely to the bay,” wrote Indigo. “We understand that all passengers are accommodated on an alternate plane.”

FOX Business requests for comment from Indigo and Delhi Police They were not immediately returned.

According to NDTV, Deli Police said that everything 184 people on board an Airbus A-320 safe and that The accident happened Around 9:45 p.m. local time.

Passengers reportedly disembarked on the plane after 11pm, and the initial report of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation Regulated for Aviation stated that the pilot used a fire extinguisher in the engine.

AFP reported that a detailed investigation would be conducted and that the alternative flight took off at 12:16 am on Saturday.