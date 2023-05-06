Pixies apologizes for disrupting the Google Assistant alarm

For the past few years, I’ve been able to say “stop” to tell the Google Assistant to end the alarm early without having to start the command with “Hey Google.” It’s a useful feature that Google first came up with before later being released on Pixel smartphones. And for the most part, it works like a charm, though one person recently discovered a fun quirk in the feature involving the Pixies classic “Where Is My Mind?”

in Reddit post spotted before And Pixel user “asevarte” recounts how his morning alarm would sometimes go off and off after a few moments, apparently for no reason. “Maybe once every two weeks or so, I would wake up 30 minutes later to my backup alarm, with no indication of why I shut down the first time,” they told the Google Pixel subreddit.

Earlier this week, Asevarte decided to get up early to get to the bottom of the issue. Fortunately, it didn’t take long to find the culprit. The alarm is set to play a Spotify playlist containing “Where’s My Brain?” If you’re a Pixies fan, you know exactly where this is headed. the Server Rosa The cut begins with guitarist and vocalist Kim Deal singing “Oh” before Black Francis says, “Whoa”, then the song continues after a brief pause. The oath caused Google Assistant to prematurely terminate the asevarte alarm. The playlist was set to shuffle, which made pinpointing what was wrong difficult.

I recorded a video of the oversight in action and, sure enough, playing “Where’s My Brain?” Early warning ends. Interestingly, other songs with a prominent “stop,” such as Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” don’t seem to trigger Assistant’s “quick sentences” in the same way that “Where’s My Mind?” Do. Android Police He speculates that the reason for this could be that the “stop” in those other songs is backed by instrumentals. This is in line with complaints Assistant users have had over the years that the feature doesn’t work when they try to use it while the smart display, speaker, or Pixel music device is on.

If you’re curious what Pixies think about all this. Discover the parent group’s official Twitter account Android Police story. “Sorry about that!” the account tweeted.