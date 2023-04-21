Pixel Fold details leaked, full specs, free Pixel Watch feature, more

There have been quite a few leaks of the Pixel Fold over the past week. Thanks to Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, we now have all the detailed specs for the Pixel Fold.

John begins by confirming the $1,799 price tag for the Pixel Fold. It will come in Chalk and Obsidian 256GB at $1,799, while 512GB will be available at $1,919 at Obsidian only. To ease some of the price pain, Google will offer a free Pixel Watch to everyone who pre-orders a foldable.

The May 10 pre-order date has been confirmed from the Google Store, with its source announcing the shipping date as June 27. It will be available May 30 for pre-order from partners like carriers and Best Buy.

In more specs, Prosser’s source claims that both the 256GB and 512GB models, both with UFS 3.1 storage, will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It will be powered by a Tensor G2 chip with a Titan M2 security chip.

Confirming the report from CNBC, the Pixel Fold will weigh 10 ounces, or 283 grams. When folded, the dimensions are 5.5 H x 3.1 W x 0.5 D (in). Unfortunately, there are no dimensions to fully reveal it yet.

The external display is pretty predictable, with an aspect ratio of 17.4:9 at 5.8 inches. It is an FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2092 x 1080 OLED at 408ppi. The internal screen is 7.6 inches, 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1840 OLED at 380ppi. The inner foldable display has ultra-thin glass protected by plastic. Both screens are 120 Hz.

Just like the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Fold will come with Google One VPN.

Where the specs get interesting is the camera. Prosser reports a 48MP main sensor with 0.8µm pixel width, f/1.7 aperture, and 1/2″ sensor size. The telephoto is a 10.8MP sensor with a width of 1.22MP, an aperture of f/3.05, and an image sensor size of 1/3.1. The telephoto will have a 5x optical zoom with up to 20x digital. The ultra-wide camera is a 10.8-megapixel sensor with 1.25-micron pixel width, f/2.2 aperture, 121.1-degree field of view, and 1/3 image sensor.

The external front selfie camera is a 9.5MP sensor, 1.22MP wide, f/2.2 lens, fixed focus. The internal selfie camera is an 8MP sensor, 1.12µm wide, f/2.0, fixed focus.

The interesting part of this camera setup is all the sensors. While we were expecting the same camera sensors from the Pixel 7 Pro, this is in line with leaks from Google Kuba Wojciechowski From September last year.

We’re getting closer to Google I/O and the launch of the Pixel Fold, where everything will be revealed.

