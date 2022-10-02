Pixel 7 spec sheet notes 5x optical zoom, face unlock, and more

The Pixel 7 series is expected to offer a fairly light update over the previous generation, but a new spec sheet suggests that the camera could bring a bit more of an update than previously expected.

The recent Pixel 7 leak claims to show a spec sheet and comparison page for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, courtesy of a mobile carrier in Taiwan. Pictures Shared for the first time The Google News Telegram channel has since been allegedly removed (the carrier in question is not mentioned by name).

We recommend taking this with a pinch of salt due to the nature of the leak, but there are no obvious red flags here that we can see.

However, what can we learn from this new Pixel 7 series spec sheet?

As we’ve known for months, this spec sheet replicates the 6.7-inch and 6.3-inch screens of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, respectively, with QHD 120Hz and FHD 90Hz panels. The phones have also been mentioned to have 12GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM respectively, with both models offering 128GB and 256GB with the Tensor G2 under the hood, IP68 water resistance, and wired and wireless charging.

But this spec sheet seems to confirm some of the other details that have been previously reported. First, face unlock support is explicitly mentioned along with fingerprint unlock. This would confirm what we were Reporting for several monthsBeside Some other recent leaks. Apparently, the 10.8MP camera used in the front sensor on both phones will be what helps this feature eventually become a reality.

The camera section is perhaps the most interesting here.

According to this Pixel 7 spec sheet, the smaller Pixel 7 will have mostly the same camera specs as the previous model, with a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide, and no telephoto lens on the back. There will then be the aforementioned 10.8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and face unlocking.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro will support the same 50MP primary camera, the same 12MP ultrawide camera, and the same 10.8MP front cameras, with 48MP telephoto added to the mix. That’s the same resolution as the Pixel 6 Pro, but this spec sheet claims that the Pixel 7 Pro will be upgraded from a 4x to 5x telephoto lens. This will boost the optical telephoto zoom performance, as well as increase the hybrid zoom (digital + optical) to a maximum of 30x, up from 20x on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Finally, other camera specs we’re getting to know here include “Movie Motion Blur” and “Macro Focus,” the latter of which is exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro. There’s not much to add on what those features are, but if we’re to guess, Movie Motion Blur looks a lot like Apple’s Cinema Mode iteration on iPhones, while Macro Focus might use the telephoto lens as a macro lens, Somehow, since the feature is only available on Google’s Pro-tier device.

Anyway, we should learn more about these new modes, and see the final spec sheet for the Pixel 7 series in a matter of days. Google is set to officially unveil the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch On October 6.

