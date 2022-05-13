Pixel 6a to ditch the Pixel 6’s fingerprint scanner

Since some Pixel 6 owners are still experiencing issues, it appears that the Pixel 6a will use a different in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

Removing the fingerprint scanner would probably be less of a hassle if the in-screen scanner weren’t too difficult and unreliable for many people. The updates helped improve overall performance and resolution but it’s worth noting that this didn’t solve the problems for every Pixel 6 or 6 Pro owner out there. In most cases, it will work, but a multi-finger scan is needed before you can effectively unlock your device.

Fortunately, Google’s Rick Osterloh confirmed it Android Central The Pixel 6a is set to use a different in-display fingerprint scanner than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. While that sounds great in principle, it’s not yet clear if we’ll see better quality or a more accurate scanner on the Pixel 6a. Alternatively, it could simply be an alternative that helps keep costs down on the $449 smartphone.

However, we have high hopes for the device, and if the Pixel 6a has a faster and more accurate scanner than its more expensive counterparts, that could be a major plus point. Since in-screen scanner technology can vary from brand to brand, we don’t expect Google to drift too far from the optical reader. Samsung uses ultrasound in its flagships but offers in-screen optical readers on devices like Galaxy A-series smartphones.

Android Police It was previously noted that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are currently using Goodix’s biometric fingerprint scanner. This is the same company that supplies OnePlus devices with the same device security technology. It’s not clear if Google will release fingerprint scanners for the Pixel 6a from other manufacturers or if a different model will be used going forward. Let’s just hope it unlocks every time you try to use it – something that can’t often be said about the flagship Pixel 6 or 6 Pro right now.

More about the Pixel 6a:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: