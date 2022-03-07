March 7, 2022

Pixel 6a benchmark confirms Google Tensor and 6GB of RAM

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Benchmarks are not the most reliable source for device specifications due to their easily forged nature. However, one of the Pixel 6a devices has surfaced in recent days and it hasn’t revealed anything unexpected about the SoC, RAM, or timing.

back in novemberWe reported that the Pixel 6a will use the same Tensor chip found in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The information we saw earlier identifies the first generation of the SoC as “GS101,” but Google has yet to reveal how future versions will be marked. Additionally, we noticed that the 2022 mid-ranger has the codename “Bluejay” internally.

The Geekbench Standard 5 (Across MySmartPrice) lists “Google Pixel 6a” – which a Leak humorous coloring book – as the model and model identifier, while the motherboard is “bluejay”. The chip ruler is a “Sched_pixel” that is included with other Tensor-powered devices.

The CPU info section of the benchmark is identical to that of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. This includes Two high-performance ARM Cortex-X1 cores at 2.8GHz, one “middle” A76 core 2.25GHz, and four small/high-efficiency A55 cores.

In terms of performance, both the single-core and multi-core scores are in the same range as the Pixel 6 line, which again isn’t surprising.

The specs of the new Pixel 6a we’re running today is 5.43GB or 6GB of RAM. This matches the Pixel 5a (and 4a) that it will replace in the lineup. That’s down from 8GB on the Pixel 6 (and 12GB on the 6 Pro), which makes sense as a price-conscious differentiator and serves as a reason why people want to upgrade.

That’s the extent of everything we learned from the Pixel 6a, but we I mentioned earlier in Camera Configurations.

