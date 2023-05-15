Pixel 6 and 7 users are experiencing terrible battery life and overheating issues

My (P6P) and my wife’s (P6) have been overheating and using the battery doing literally nothing since yesterday. Not just warm, hot. Losing 20 percent of the battery in less than an hour without using it. The culprit appears to be the latest Google app update released on May 12th. Both current beta and stable version. Reddit user nocapsallspaces
I’m in the same boat. I started yesterday. High battery usage from the Google app and less than the smartness of the Android system. I’ve just gone through and done a factory reset, reinstalled most things and it’s still happening. Aside from the battery not lasting long the phone gets really warm so I know it hurts the battery and possibly the cpu. Reddit user Buck9s
Interesting, I also had this problem and using wireless charging has become impossible, the phone heats up and stops charging and just sits there hot. Reddit user TheJackieTreehorn
Whatever the cause, the problem is causing a lot of trouble for Pixel owners. Phones burn battery even when idle and in some cases are too warm to use, causing owners to worry about the impact on the battery and CPU.
Pixel 7 here, glad I saw this post. Right, I was crazy to have to change my phone so many times in the past few days. Reddit user ompster
I’m having the same problem here with my wife. The Google app seems to be using most of the battery power according to the settings menu. Not sure if this is related to the May update or the Google app update. It’s happening on my Pixel 7 and my wife’s Pixel 6A. You also see “Android System Intelligence” in the battery usage menu, but not by much. But I had never seen it before this update.” Darren S.
Google seems to be aware of the problem but hasn’t been of much help.
I complained to Google that my 6P is hot and has poor cell coverage and after a lot of back and forth they basically said yes we know it **** With those two things here’s an £85 store credit. “
At the moment, there is not much that users can do, apart from turning on adaptive battery and battery optimization. You can also try to enable Extreme Battery Saver but keep in mind that it limits apps and features.
