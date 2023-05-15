May 15, 2023

Pixel 6 and 7 users are experiencing terrible battery life and overheating issues

Ayhan 26 mins ago 3 min read
a lot Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users are experiencing battery draining and overheating issues, according to posts in various online forums.
Google really makes Nice phones with top notch cameras but battery life isn’t their strongest feature. The latest update seems to have increased power draw and negatively affected battery life. Some users also reported overheating issues.
technology outlet Engadget Reports indicate that a reader wrote to them to complain that a Google app was draining their Pixel 6 Pro’s battery and it had been overheating recently. They reverted to an older version of the Google app but it only fixed the battery issue.

My (P6P) and my wife’s (P6) have been overheating and using the battery doing literally nothing since yesterday. Not just warm, hot. Losing 20 percent of the battery in less than an hour without using it. The culprit appears to be the latest Google app update released on May 12th. Both current beta and stable version. Reddit user nocapsallspaces

I’m in the same boat. I started yesterday. High battery usage from the Google app and less than the smartness of the Android system. I’ve just gone through and done a factory reset, reinstalled most things and it’s still happening. Aside from the battery not lasting long the phone gets really warm so I know it hurts the battery and possibly the cpu. Reddit user Buck9s

It’s not entirely clear what’s causing the issues, but according to posts online, the Google app is using a lot of battery power. Some say Android’s intelligence is the culprit. others You think the battery life has gotten worse yet It may be updated.
Interesting, I also had this problem and using wireless charging has become impossible, the phone heats up and stops charging and just sits there hot. Reddit user TheJackieTreehorn

Whatever the cause, the problem is causing a lot of trouble for Pixel owners. Phones burn battery even when idle and in some cases are too warm to use, causing owners to worry about the impact on the battery and CPU.

Pixel 7 here, glad I saw this post. Right, I was crazy to have to change my phone so many times in the past few days. Reddit user ompster

I’m having the same problem here with my wife. The Google app seems to be using most of the battery power according to the settings menu. Not sure if this is related to the May update or the Google app update. It’s happening on my Pixel 7 and my wife’s Pixel 6A. You also see “Android System Intelligence” in the battery usage menu, but not by much. But I had never seen it before this update.” Darren S.

Google seems to be aware of the problem but hasn’t been of much help.

I complained to Google that my 6P is hot and has poor cell coverage and after a lot of back and forth they basically said yes we know it **** With those two things here’s an £85 store credit. “

At the moment, there is not much that users can do, apart from turning on adaptive battery and battery optimization. You can also try to enable Extreme Battery Saver but keep in mind that it limits apps and features.

Pixel phones are no stranger to bugs and issues, but the good news is that most problems get fixed, so Google will likely take care of this as well.

