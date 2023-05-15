Pixel 6 and 7 users are experiencing terrible battery life and overheating issues

a lot Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 users are experiencing battery draining and overheating issues, according to posts in various online forums.

Google really makes Nice phones with top notch cameras but battery life isn’t their strongest feature. The latest update seems to have increased power draw and negatively affected battery life. Some users also reported overheating issues.

Engadget technology outletReports indicate that a reader wrote to them to complain that a Google app was draining their Pixel 6 Pro’s battery and it had been overheating recently. They reverted to an older version of the Google app but it only fixed the battery issue.

It’s not entirely clear what’s causing the issues, but according to posts online, the Google app is using a lot of battery power. Some say Android’s intelligence is the culprit. others You think the battery life has gotten worse yet It may be updated

Whatever the cause, the problem is causing a lot of trouble for Pixel owners. Phones burn battery even when idle and in some cases are too warm to use, causing owners to worry about the impact on the battery and CPU.

Google seems to be aware of the problem but hasn’t been of much help.

Hi James, We are so sorry you have had to deal with this. We suggest you reach out to our support team via phone/chat, so they can take a closer look in a better way: https://t.co/iiikBiD4hB Rest assured, our team will do its best. we appreciate that. ^ Adam – Made by Google (madebygoogle) May 14, 2023

At the moment, there is not much that users can do, apart from turning on adaptive battery and battery optimization. You can also try to enable Extreme Battery Saver but keep in mind that it limits apps and features.

Pixel phones are no stranger to bugs and issues, but the good news is that most problems get fixed, so Google will likely take care of this as well.