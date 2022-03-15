March 15, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers have added goalkeeper James Daniels to O-line on a three-year deal

Emet 19 mins ago 1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a three-year, $26.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears guard James Danielsa source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Besides making a deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubeskythe Steelers focused on the offensive line during the free-agent negotiation period, and also agreed to re-sign the right tackle Chokuma Okurafor And add the center Mason Colalso on three-year contracts.

Daniels, who turns 25 in September, was ranked 39th overall by Chicago in 2018 and made 48 appearances. He started his career in the NFL mostly playing the left guard before becoming the Bears right guard in 2021. He also has experience in the position, having spent time during the 2019 season and playing during his last two years at Iowa State.

The flexibility of Daniels’ attitude at home helped him develop into a productive player for Chicago. After a chest injury that limited Daniels to five games in 2020, he is back in good health in 2021, playing all 17 games in the right guard and achieving the best blocking passes and blocking scores of his career, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, offensive line was a problem for Chicago in 2021. According to the PFF, the Bears ranked 25th in the team’s passing blocking score while the then-rookie quarterback. Justin Fields The second highest rate of pressurized dips was in the NFL, at 42.8%.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN contributed to this report.

