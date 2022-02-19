Pittsburgh Steelers appoint Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL for racial discrimination, as assistant coach

The Steelers on Saturday announced the appointment of Flores, the first-team assistant defense/midfield coach, to the head coach’s staff. Mike Tomlin
.
“I am excited to have Brian Flores join our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Tomlin said. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to adding his experience to help our team.”
“We congratulate Coach Flores on his new position with the Steelers and thank Coach Tomlin and the organization for giving him this great opportunity,” Flores’ attorneys Douglas Wigdor and John Elvitrakis said in a statement. While Coach Flores is now focused on his new job in his position, he will continue his work in the Apartheid category so that a possible action can be taken. Real change in the NFL.”
Tomlin is one of the two main coaches from Black in a league where nearly 70% of the players are black. the other Luffy Smith
From Houston Texas. Mike McDaniel
A multiracial, he replaced Flores as head coach of the Dolphins after Flores was sacked last month after he had been 24-25 in his three seasons.
Flores, 40, who is black, has sued the Dolphins along with the NFL and two other NFL teams alleging racial discrimination.
The 58-page suit Criticizes NFL culture and Rooney’s base
, which requires teams to interview two external minority candidates for key mentoring positions. The lawsuit says the rule has been unsuccessful in increasing the hiring of paintball coaches.
In response to Flores’ suit, the NFL He called his allegations unfounded
saying in a statement, “Diversity is at the heart of everything we do.”
