July 11, 2023

Pistons, Isaiah Stewart agree to 4-year, $64m extension, per source: What that means for rebuilding Detroit

The Detroit Pistons and forward Isaiah Stewart have agreed to a four-year, $64 million rookie contract extension, team sources have confirmed to the athlete on monday. ESPN first reported the news. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Stewart’s average deal is $15 million per year with the opportunity to earn $16 million per year on average with bonuses included.
  • Fourth year is a team option, depending on team and league sources.
  • Stewart averaged 11.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 50 games with Detroit last season.

the athleteInstant Analysis:

Tone setting

Stewart is the first draft pick selected by General Manager Troy Weaver to sign an extension to the rookie. Visually, it was important to the rebuilding organization to have something to show for its starting lineup under Weaver, with last season’s Sadiq Bay and receiver Killian Hayes being traded up in the air. – Edwards

The heart of rebuilding

Stewart is Detroit’s most versatile defender and has shown improvements as a groundbreaker. The entire organization considers him to be the heart and soul of Reconstruction. Stewart just turned 22 in May and has shown, arguably, the most improvement of anyone on the Detroit roster.

Stewart is someone who has been contacted by opposing teams since joining the league. the athlete I mentioned a few weeks ago that there was real interest this summer from title-level contenders.

League sources said the athlete That Stewart’s net worth around the league was around $12-14 million a year. Detroit went even further on the higher end because of the front office’s faith in Stewart, what he means as a passionate leader and the importance of showing something to his first draft class to rebuild. – Edwards

(Photo: Lon Horwedel/USA Today Sports)

