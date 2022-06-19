Pirates to summon Oneil Cruz, select Bligh Madris

The pirate will call Anil Cruz To join the big league team, reports Robert Murray from FanSided. Pirate Director Derek Shelton Cruz’s promotion confirmed to reporters, including Jason McKee of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazetteadded to the defensive player Baligh Madris He will be joining the team, too. Corresponding moves are unknown at this time. Cruz is on the 40-man list but Madris is not.

Starting tomorrow, June 20, MLB teams will be required to adhere to the 13-shooting limit in their active 26-player rosters, having previously been allowed to carry 14. With many teams pushing their staff to the limit, that will be a significant number of transactions. Next is where the bowler is thrown off the list to make way for the center player. However, this is probably the most significant of these transactions, given Cruz’s potential status and unusual profile.

Originally signed by Dodgers outside the Dominican Republic, it was traded to Pirates in 2017 as part of a deadline deal sent Tony Watson The other way. Since then, Cruz has attracted attention for his amazing skills with the bats and because at 6’7, he’s unusually tall for a bit of stopping.

Last year, Cruz completely dominated the minor leagues. In 68 games between Double-A and Triple-A, he scored 17 home points, stole 19 bases and cut .310/.375/.594, against WRC+ of 158. Based on this massive showing, he was promoted to the major leagues In October last year, obtaining a cameo of two games with the end of the season. Cruz achieved his first home streak in the Major League in one of nine games he played last year.

This season, many expected Cruz to be on the Pittsburgh Opening Day roster, but picked him up at the end of March, apparently out of service time considerations. By keeping him on the farm for a few weeks, they could prevent Cruz from reaching a full year of MLB service by the end of the 2022 season, thus delaying his free agency by a year. Then Cruz was slow to get into a groove early in the season, hitting .176/.282/.284 in April. Based on this slow performance, Cruz stayed on the farm when the Pirates made a regular short stop Kevin Newman On the list of injured at the end of April. Since that time, most of my playing time has gone in short Diego Castillowhich made .195/.238/.308 in the year. Meanwhile, the Cruz paddle has been awoken from that quiet start, arriving in .256/.368/.500 in May, followed by .283/.364/.500 in June. The club has engaged Cruz playing on the left field, giving him nine games there this year, but he has started 42 times in no time. It seems likely that the 23-year-old will get a chance to stay on the field, at least when the team is not in a competitive window.

Of course, when a team gets into a competitive window, it’s largely about interesting guys. The Pirates have never been a highly paid team and will depend on Cruz, Kibrian HayesAnd the Rancy Contreras and others to realize their potential when they are in their younger and cheaper years in order to build a competitive football club.

As for Madris, 26, he doesn’t make as much hype as Cruz, but there are still reasons to get Pittsburgh fans excited, based on his stellar performance this year. A ninth-round pick in the 2017 draft, the outside player never appeared on one of the US baseball’s best odds lists in the system, although he earned an honorable mention in List of FanGraphs Coming this season. In 45 Triple A games this year, the left slingshot walked 11.3% of his trips to the board and maintained his strike rate of 20.3%. Overall, his batting streak is .308/.390/.526 for a wRC+ of 144. The .374 BABIP holder might rub some good luck on those numbers, but it’s still a great showing for the corner batting player. Madris is likely to fight Jack Swinsky And the Cal Mitchell for playing time off the field. Suwinski may have gotten a longer look in a corner after his three-man performance today, but Mitchell only hit .205/.244/.356 in his first few weeks at the big league level.