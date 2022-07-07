Pirate announcer furious after Giancarlo Stanton Yankees Homer

Yankees Beat the pirates hard on Wednesday night It seems to break a man’s soul.

The Yankees held a comfortable 5-0 lead over Pittsburgh through seven rounds, but the wheels stopped the Buccaneers on the eighth, as Aaron Judge grabbed a Grand Slam. By the time the ninth came, Pittsburgh had put second baseman Josh Van Mitter on the mound—to the chagrin of Pirates announcer Greg Brown.

After VanMeter dropped three singles in a row, Aaron Hicks climbed to the plate – and threw 54 mph on the left field wall for the second major championship in the most innings. Two pitches later, Giancarlo Stanton hit another zinger to make it 15-0 – and Brown was furious.

“That’s ridiculous,” Brown said as the ball flew over the right field wall. That was the extent of his home call.

In the replay, his broadcast partner said, “At some point, it’s like you’re watching a softball game.”

“It’s a joke,” Brown replied.

The recording didn’t stop there. VanMeter then gave up on the singles for Gleyber Torres and, after having Josh Donaldson pick a player for the player, walked to Joey Gallo, then gave up back-to-back singles to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kyle Higashioka, allowing for the 16th round of the championship. night to score.

Giancarlo Stanton goes around the rules after hitting the ninth inning at home AP

The second baseman’s turn ended by giving up six runs in eight strokes.

The end result was a two-game series split, although the second game certainly felt like a five for the Pittsburgh broadcast team.