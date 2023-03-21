Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg calls on Antonio Conte to ‘detail’ after Tottenham’s blast

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has called on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Antonio Conte to “clarify” his criticism of the Tottenham team following his rants after Southampton.

Conte called the Spurs players “selfish” and questioned the club’s ambition and direction on 10 Minutes during Saturday’s post-match press conference.

Tottenham conceded a 93rd-minute equalizer in a 3-3 draw with St Mary’s, after leading 3-1 in the second half.

Asked about his head coach’s comments, Hojbjerg – who was speaking while on international duty with Denmark – said: “I think we all saw that. He gave a very honest and frank press conference. Because he’s not satisfied. You don’t do it if you get to the quarter-finals of my league.” Champions of Europe and if you are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“It comes from the fact that, unfortunately, we didn’t get the results we wanted as a team and as a club. We’re still where we want and need to be in the Premier League. But yeah, it’s difficult.

“I understand that if you want to be successful as a team, you need 11 guys who are committed to a project and a culture. But I think he has to show how he feels in front of you as a player who can start to measure and weigh.”

Tottenham currently ranks fourth in the Premier League, two points behind fifth-placed Newcastle, but has played two more games.

Conte’s team was eliminated from the Champions League round of sixteen by Milan earlier in March and exited the FA Cup in the fifth round stage after a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

“The coach is not satisfied, and that’s what I took from him,” Hojbjerg added.

“You do everything you can to please him. What I know about myself is that I am an honest player. I am a player who always gives 100 per cent of myself to the team.

“If that’s what he’s seeing, then you have to be a little bit more subtle so that you as a player can take it seriously.”

