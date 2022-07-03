Pictures from 2024 Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2 leaked online

Concept art for the upcoming 2024 Call of Duty game and Modern Warfare 2 has been leaked online.

As I spotted it ResetTwitter userRealiityUK – although they have other accounts taken offline by DMCA strikes – shared photos over the weekend, posting an entire thread of what appears to be screen-loading of the shooter who They say it was detected in the Warzone Mobile test files.

Well, let’s start the topic here. Grandprix . Map

If true, they show that the upcoming multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare 2 will include a Grand Prix, an oil field, and a museum, as well as other maps called Codename: SABA and Hydro.

Other map sites without pictures seem to be called Esports Gym, Exhume, Fallout, Favela – from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, perhaps? – Fire Square, Floating Bay, Kill House, Lighthouse, Luxury, Mountain Town, and Narcos.

The user also shared two screenshots taken of their “NEXT Treyarch game HAHAHA” as well: one called Stealth – featuring flames, a familiar-looking plane and an embroidered American flag – and another called Pillage, which looks like it could have been a really fancy place if it weren’t for the giant hole in the wall .

“Unfortunately, not every map has a loading screen at this time. Therefore, I will post it when it is added,” on Twitterer explained. “There is still more to come, but not as much as expected.”

As part of its ongoing war against cheaters, the team behind Call of Duty’s kernel-level anti-cheating solution known as Ricochet, has revealed a new mitigation technology. Takes a player’s weapons (and grabs them) away when the system identifies them as a cheat.

Damage shield, the first major mitigation technology of Richoshit, is mainly powered by Turn on God mode For all legitimate players when a cheater is detected in a match. hide, meanwhile, Makes it impossible To detect cheaters to see opponents, bullets, or even hear voices.

Activision’s flagship title, Warzone, has recently become more ridiculous than usual With the advent of the movie The Terminator. Season 4 of Warzone gives you the option to play as the original T-800 or the hit, the T-1000.