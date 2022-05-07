Pictured: A 57-year-old retired from California escapes from a moving United plane through an emergency exit window

This is a retired California archbishop who was arrested for leaving a taxi through its emergency exit window and walking on her wing after refusing to drink wine.

Randy Frank Davila, 57, was first photographed in a mugshot obtained by DailyMail.com. He was contacted for further comments about his alleged actions.

Chicago police also revealed that despite the chaos Davila allegedly caused, he will only be charged with a misdemeanor of reckless conduct.

That’s because neither the exit window nor the runway display signs warning that exiting a moving aircraft and trespassing into a restricted area would be a criminal offence.

The drama began on United Airlines Flight 2478 from San Diego to Chicago O’Hare Thursday after it landed in Illinois and started a taxi toward its gate.

The police report stated that Davila was accused of “pulling the emergency exit window while taxing, stepping out on the wing of the aircraft, then slipping off the wing of the aircraft and attempting to steer the aircraft toward the gate.” He has a $3000 security bond.

The Chicago Police Department stated that he was “refused to serve alcoholic beverages by flight attendants” and was “talking to himself throughout the flight.”

However, Davila will not be charged with a federal crime for having “neither signage on the emergency door nor on the tarmac informing a person that exiting a moving aircraft would constitute a criminal encroachment on restricted areas.”

Passengers of United Airlines Flight 2478 arriving from San Diego were stunned when Davila tore through the emergency door in Row 21, where he was seated, around 4.30 a.m. Thursday.

Davila, who is retired, was charged with a misdemeanor of reckless conduct, and the Chicago Police Department reported that he was "denied alcohol service by flight attendants" and was "talking to himself throughout the flight." He is scheduled to return to court on June 27

A member of the ground crew had to stop him and contact law enforcement. He was arrested “without incident” shortly after.

Mary Ellen Eggleston, who appeared to be sitting a few rows away from the man, posted a photo on Twitter of the open door, writing: “The man jumps out of my plane before we get to the gate.”

She said later NBC San Diego that “everyone was somewhat surprised and [asked themselves]: “Did we really see what we really saw?”

I just saw him come out and that was it. I think he landed on the wing and then jumped down the runway.

The police report stated that the flight attendants “did not witness any of the events described.” The flight attendant usually sits at the front and rear of the aircraft during takeoff and landing.

“Our ground crew stopped the person off the plane, and the person is now with law enforcement,” United Airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

One air traffic control recording, obtained by NBC Chicago, reported that someone said, “We had to stop at Bravo Gate 3. Someone pulled the rear right out of the wing exit. Someone in seat #21 Bravo came out. From the plane and is on the slope.

The plane was 20 minutes late on the runway before continuing down the runway and safely disembarking all other passengers at the gate, live and let fly mentioned.

Eggleston said there was no “panic” or “anxiety” and that passengers felt safe.

“It felt like we were in good hands,” she told NBC San Diego.

Davila is expected to return to court on June 27.