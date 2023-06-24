Physicists discover a new state of matter hidden in the quantum realm: ScienceAlert

You’re familiar with the states of matter we encounter every day – solids, liquids and gases – but in more exotic and extreme conditions new states can emerge, and scientists from the US and China have just found one.

They call it the Bose-fluid-chiral state, and as with every new arrangement of particles we discover, it can tell us more about the texture and mechanisms of the universe around us — and, in particular, its extremely small quantum size.

States of matter describe how particles can interact with each other, giving rise to different structures and ways of behaving. Hold the atoms in place, and you get a solid. Let them flow, you have a liquid or a gas. The power of partnerships charged away, you have a plasma.

The quantum landscape provides even more exotic ways for particles to interact, allowing for unique behaviors better described in terms of potential and energy.

The researchers discovered the new case through a The frustrated quantum system. In simple terms, it’s a system with built-in restrictions that prevent particles from interacting as they normally would (hence frustration).

These limitations — and the resulting frustration — can lead to exciting results for scientists. Here, the researchers focused on electrons and used a party game analogy to explain what’s going on.

“It’s like a game of musical chairs, designed to frustrate electrons,” He says Theoretical condensed matter physicist Tigran Sedrakyan of the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“Instead of each electron having a chair to go to, they now have to scramble and have many more possibilities for where they sit.”

The researchers’ system was a semiconductor device with two layers: a top layer rich in electrons and a bottom layer with many holes available for electrons to pass through naturally. development? There are not enough holes for all the electrons.

Although this type of system is difficult to observe, the team used an ultra-strong magnetic field to measure how the electrons moved, revealing the first evidence of a new boson-chiral fluid state.

“At the edge of a semiconductor bilayer, electrons and holes move at the same speeds,” He says Lingjie Du, a physicist from Nanjing University in China.

“This leads to a spiral-like transport, which can be further modulated by external magnetic fields as electron and hole channels are gradually separated under higher fields.”

This new case revealed some interesting properties. For example, electrons would freeze in a predictable pattern and fixed spin direction at absolute zero and could not be interfered with by other particles or magnetic fields. This stability could have applications in digital storage systems at the quantum level.

Moreover, external particles that affect a single electron can affect all electrons in a system, thanks to the relatively far-reaching quantum entanglement. It’s like smashing a cue ball into a bundle of pool balls and all those balls moving in the same direction in response—another discovery that might come in handy.

While all of this involves higher-level physics, every discovery like this — these quirks and edge states that occur outside the bounds of common particle interactions — brings us closer to a full understanding of our universe.

“You find quantum states of matter farther out on these peripheries, and they are far more monstrous than the three classical states we encounter in our daily lives,” He says Sedrakian.

Research published in nature.