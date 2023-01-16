PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

See the best looks from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, where the stars gather for the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

Best Red Carpet Dress at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards are returning to their regular January date after the 2022 ceremony was postponed by more than two months amid a wave of criticism COVID-19 cases. And with fashion icons like Zendaya and Janelle Monáe among this year’s nominees — for their roles in “Euphoria” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” respectively — all eyes are on the red carpet as the stars arrive at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza hotel.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

See below for some of her best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Aubrey Plaza credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sadie Sink credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Kathryn Martin, Austin Butler, and Baz Luhrmann credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North

Julia Garner credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessica Bates and Nessi Nash Bates credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monae credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano credit: Matt Winkelmayer/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked golden in a dress by Jovana Louis and jewelry by Misho. credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Billy Eichner credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr., part of the “everything everywhere at once” cast nominated for Best Acting Ensemble, arrived wearing a dark velvet suit. credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Elle Fanning in a bespoke dress from the Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2023 collection. credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Quinta Bronson in a ruffled dress by London-based fashion label Robert Wone. credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Anya Taylor Joy credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Michelle Williams, nominated for her role in The Fabelmans, stunned in a one-shoulder gold Louis Vuitton dress. credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Brett Lor

credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Henry Golding credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Ludwig Göransson credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

“The Woman King” star Thistle Mebidu in a Louis Vuitton gown embellished with gold, silver, and bronze sequins. credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Anna Sawai wears a sleeveless gown from the Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2023 collection. credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Feldman credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kelsey Aspel credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Top photo: Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)