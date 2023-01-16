January 16, 2023

PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Best Red Carpet Dress at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

See the best looks from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, where the stars gather for the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are returning to their regular January date after the 2022 ceremony was postponed by more than two months amid a wave of criticism COVID-19 cases. And with fashion icons like Zendaya and Janelle Monáe among this year’s nominees — for their roles in “Euphoria” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” respectively — all eyes are on the red carpet as the stars arrive at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza hotel.
past weeks golden ballsThe first major awards of 2023 gave a nod to which films and TV shows might appeal to Hollywood critics, as “Abbott Elementary” and “Abbott Enchirin” both won by wide margins. She also indicated that the evening wear worn by celebrities this year may revolve around black lace, ruffles, and bold openings.

See below for some of her best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Aubrey Plaza credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda

Amanda credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu

Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Kathryn Martin, Austin Butler, and Baz Luhrmann

Kathryn Martin, Austin Butler, and Baz Luhrmann credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North

Julia Garner

Julia Garner credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Jessica Bates and Nessi Nash Bates

Jessica Bates and Nessi Nash Bates credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano credit: Matt Winkelmayer/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked golden in a dress by Jovana Louis and jewelry by Misho.

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked golden in a dress by Jovana Louis and jewelry by Misho. credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr., part of "Everything everywhere at once" The cast, nominated for Best Acting Ensemble, arrived in dark velvet suits.

Harry Shum Jr., part of the “everything everywhere at once” cast nominated for Best Acting Ensemble, arrived wearing a dark velvet suit. credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Elle Fanning in a bespoke dress from the Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

Elle Fanning in a bespoke dress from the Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2023 collection. credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Quinta Bronson in a ruffled dress by London-based fashion label Robert Wone.

Quinta Bronson in a ruffled dress by London-based fashion label Robert Wone. credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Anya Taylor Joy

Anya Taylor Joy credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Nominated for her role in "Fablemans" Michelle Williams stunned in a gold one-shoulder Louis Vuitton dress.

Michelle Williams, nominated for her role in The Fabelmans, stunned in a one-shoulder gold Louis Vuitton dress. credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Brett Lor

Brett Lor
 credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Henry Golding

Henry Golding credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

"The King's Woman" Thoso Mabidu in a Louis Vuitton dress embellished with gold, silver and bronze sequins.

“The Woman King” star Thistle Mebidu in a Louis Vuitton gown embellished with gold, silver, and bronze sequins. credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Anna Sawai wears a sleeveless gown from the Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

Anna Sawai wears a sleeveless gown from the Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2023 collection. credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Reese Feldman

Reese Feldman credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Kelsey Aspel

Kelsey Aspel credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Top photo: Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

