PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Feature · fashion
Best Red Carpet Dress at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards
See the best looks from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, where the stars gather for the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards.
See below for some of her best looks so far. This story will be updated throughout the evening.
Aubrey Plaza credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sadie Sink credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Amanda credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Angela Bassett credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Kathryn Martin, Austin Butler, and Baz Luhrmann credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North
Julia Garner credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Jessica Bates and Nessi Nash Bates credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Janelle Monae credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano credit: Matt Winkelmayer/Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph looked golden in a dress by Jovana Louis and jewelry by Misho. credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Billy Eichner credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr., part of the “everything everywhere at once” cast nominated for Best Acting Ensemble, arrived wearing a dark velvet suit. credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Elle Fanning in a bespoke dress from the Alexander McQueen Spring-Summer 2023 collection. credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Quinta Bronson in a ruffled dress by London-based fashion label Robert Wone. credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Anya Taylor Joy credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Cate Blanchett credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Tyler James Williams credit: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Williams, nominated for her role in The Fabelmans, stunned in a one-shoulder gold Louis Vuitton dress. credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
Brett Lor
credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Henry Golding credit: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images
Ludwig Göransson credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images
“The Woman King” star Thistle Mebidu in a Louis Vuitton gown embellished with gold, silver, and bronze sequins. credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Anna Sawai wears a sleeveless gown from the Acne Studios Spring-Summer 2023 collection. credit: Fraser Harrison/Getty Images
Reese Feldman credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Kelsey Aspel credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Top photo: Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
