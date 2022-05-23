PHOTOS: Biden’s trip to Asia

May 23, 2022

US President Joe Biden speaks with members of the US military and their families during his visit to Osan Air Force Base in Pyeongtaek on Sunday, May 22.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden is here A visit to strengthen the alliance to Asia, A belated first trip to a region that remains central to his foreign policy goals even after his focus has turned away.

Biden’s discontinuation of two loyal US allies – South Korea and Japan – is intended to bolster partnerships at a moment of global instability. While Biden and his team spent a lot of their time and resources Russian invasion of Ukraine, Provocations from North Korea have intensified, and China continues to project its economic and military might.

The president is making his first visit to Asia later in his presidency than he would have liked, according to officials, who say Covid restrictions and the pull of other crises have made it difficult to schedule a trip. Biden is the third consecutive US president to attempt to refocus foreign policy on Asia, although overlapping events often get in the way.

