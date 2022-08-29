PHOTOS: Best dressed from the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Lil Nas X were among the stars who impressed on the red carpet dominated by dark colours, bare bodies and gender fluid menswear.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Best dressed on the red carpet

year 2022 MTV Video Music Awards It kicked off Sunday night, with stars including Lizzo and Blackpink taking to the red carpet for the big night.

Compared to award ceremonies in Hollywood, VMAs often see attendees lose out and flaunt their personalities, usually choosing fun, sexy, or experimental outfits over tuxedos and skirt costumes. Fashion history has been made here, too, like Lil’ Kim’s purple one-sleeve and nipple jumpsuit in 1999 or Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress in 2010.

This year’s event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, featured performances by the likes of Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj, with hosts Jack Harlow and LL Cole J. Fashion celebrities also had a lot to celebrate as fashion fans including Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Becky G arrived on the show’s ensembles.

Several stars wore dark colors to match this year’s “black carpet” — though they brought outfits with fetish-inspired accessories, like singer Dove Cameron’s thick leather necklace, or flashes of color, like Sabrina Carpenter’s rainbow embellishment.

Stars have also dared to spy, with celebrities including Ashley Graham, Tate McRae and Jenny from Blackpink shining a light on her midriff. Meanwhile, Manskin’s Anita and Victoria de Angelis apparently paid tribute to Lil’ Kim’s iconic 1999 VMAs outfits with trendy nipple covers.

Some men of the evening exposed their torso, too. Gender fluid fashion added some softness to the menswear collections, with Maneskin’s Ethan Turchio sporting a sheer corset, Conan Gray in a lace Harris Reed costume, and Bob the Drag Queen tweaking a white skirt, matching a plaid jacket and bodice.

Lizzo hit the red carpet early and raised the bar, stepping out in a new creation by Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture. attributed to him: Dia Dipasobel / Getty Images

Becky G wore a colorful figure-hugging ensemble embellished with stained-glass-inspired illustrations and several side cutouts. attributed to him: Kathryn Powell / Getty Images

Supermodel Ashley Graham was the image of confidence in a black dress arranged in points across her torso to reveal glimpses of her midriff. attributed to him: Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

Singer Conan Gray was a visionary in white, wearing a whimsical Harris Reed suit with a lace train and jacket. attributed to him: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Sophia Carson was the epitome of elegance in a black hooded dress with puffed sleeves, off the shoulder. attributed to him: Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

Candidate and host Jack Harlow skipped the standard black suit and opted for a chocolate leather ensemble, complete with an unusual high-neck shirt in a similar color. attributed to him: Dia Dipasobel / Getty Images

Wearing a custom silver Zigman gown, Chloe Bailey wowed her as she walked—with an intricate bust and leg slit that bring in the drama. attributed to him: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Tate McRae brought ’90s vibes in a teal two-piece, which she accessorised with jewels by David Yurman. attributed to him: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Bob the Drag Queen wore a gray plaid jacket, matching blazer and voluminous white skirt. attributed to him: Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

Maneskin’s Ethan Turchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, and Thomas Rage bring their fluid gender style to the black carpet, which features heart-shaped nipple shrouds, taut shimmering heads and a taut torso. attributed to him: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter chose a black Moschino gown with rainbow florals and thigh-high cut-outs. attributed to him: Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

Singer Dove Cameron was a study in contrast with her strapless dress, which combined florals and leather clothing elements—and a black necklace to top it all off. attributed to him: Andres Kodaki/AFP/Getty Images

All eyes were on singer Sami Hawk in his graffiti-inspired leather jacket and bright green hat. attributed to him: Kathryn Powell / Getty Images

Blackpink members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé have arrived in all-black complementary outfits attributed to him: Dia Dipasobel / Getty Images

Bright green is so popular on the VMA carpet that rapper Latto wears a short lace-up dress in a neon shade. attributed to him: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Host LL Cool J created a tried-and-true look, opting for an all-black ensemble, beanie, sunglasses and custom ‘Cool J’ bespoke dusters. attributed to him: Andres Kodaki/AFP/Getty Images

In an apparent homage to Lil Kim’s iconic 1999 VMAs, Anitta dared to don an asymmetrical red corset and an artistic nipple cover. attributed to him: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Always elevating menswear, J Balvin’s ivory approach to the suit features wide-legged trousers and a double-breasted jacket. attributed to him: Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

One of the most experimental looks of the night was the sculptural quilted dress that Chloe Feynman wore, with a coral trim and worn with a metallic microbag. attributed to him: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Actor Colton Haynes was impossible to miss in a glowing acid green suit, featuring a wrap jacket, diamond brooch, and platform shoes. attributed to him: Ivan Agostini / Invision / AP

Lil Nas X was a tough contender for the best dressed, wearing a sculptural Harris Reed ensemble featuring a feathered skirt frame and headpiece. attributed to him: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

Top photo: Taylor Swift (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)