April 13, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Photographer captures a 5-hour close-up video of the sun

Izer 1 hour ago 1 min read
Photographer captures a 5-hour close-up video of the sun

A sky watcher has revealed stunning close-up shots of the sun in astonishing detail.

The flaming ball was photographed by a special solar telescope for an amazing five hours.

You can even get the gases flowing out of it.

Photographer Andrew McCarthy Share the dazzling video on social media.

“There’s a party on the sun but you’re not invited,” the space lover joked.

But he cautioned others not to try to look at the sun with a telescope themselves.

“Don’t try this unless you know what you’re doing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“You’d go blind or start a fire if you pointed a telescope at the sun.”

The video has been accelerated from 1800x to 3600x, to show how things move.

It is even larger to give an idea of ​​the size against Earth – needless to say our planet is very small by comparison.

People on social media were stunned by the video.

One said “I’m fascinated by this…it’s cool…”.

Another commented, “It’s really amazing that you get this level of detail with your own budget in your own backyard.”

Scientists recently noticed a huge arc of electrified gas erupting from the sun, releasing sunlight Heading straight to the ground.

This story originally appeared the sun It is reproduced here with permission.

See also  NASA emails reveal internal discussions about calls to rename the James Webb Space Telescope: report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

NASA resumes refueling test of SLS rocket with major modifications

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object exploded in the sky in 2014

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

“Beyond our wildest dreams”: Scientists have discovered a fossil of a dinosaur that died the day the asteroid hit the asteroid

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

8 min read

World: Volodymyr Zhelensky has been living apart from his wife and children for more than a month due to the war.

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Twitter investor sues Elon Musk for not immediately disclosing his shares | Elon Musk

1 hour ago Izer
6 min read

Ireland Baldwin explains why she underwent a ‘mini-face-lift’ at the age of 26

1 hour ago Muhammad
1 min read

Photographer captures a 5-hour close-up video of the sun

1 hour ago Izer