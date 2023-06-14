Phosphorus in Enceladus’ “soda ocean” adds to life’s prospects

Enceladus – the sixth largest Of the 146 moons of Saturn – It contains a liquid ocean with a rocky floor beneath its bright and frosty white surface. Ice volcanoes spew frozen grains of material into space, generating one of the many rings that circle the planet.
Now, a team of researchers has discovered that those ice grains contain phosphates. They found them using data from Cassini, A joint NASA-European orbiter completed its study of Saturn, its rings and moons in 2017. It is the first time that phosphorus has been found in an ocean outside Earth. The findings, which raise the possibility that Enceladus is home to extraterrestrial life, have been Posted on Wednesday In the journal Nature.
We did not expect this. “We didn’t look for it,” said Frank Postberg, a planetary scientist at the Free University of Berlin who led the study. He described realizing that they had found phosphates (chemicals that contain the element phosphorus) as a “puzzling moment”.
With the discovery of phosphorous in the ocean world, scientists say they have now found all the elements necessary for life as we know it. Phosphorus is a major component of human bones and teeth, and scientists say it is the most traceable bio-element in the universe. Planetary researchers previously discovered the other five major elements on Enceladus: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, and (most recently) sulfur. It was discovered initially).
previous search He noted that phosphorus must be scarce on oceanic, extraterrestrial worlds, which could hinder life from forming elsewhere in the solar system or galaxy.
On Enceladus, the researchers found “exactly the opposite,” Dr. Postberg said. Rather than lacking in phosphates, he said, its sea ice is “enriched compared to Earth’s oceans by a factor of 1,000 or so.”
Dr. Postberg and his colleagues came to this conclusion by conducting an in-depth survey of 345 ice grains that Cassini studied during its flyby through Saturn’s “electronic ring,” formed from emissions from Enceladus. They measured the formation of dust puffs produced when these grains hit the metal plate of an instrument on the spacecraft, the Cosmic Dust Analyzer. They found that nine of the ice particles had molecular masses that indicated the presence of phosphates.
To ensure that Cassini’s readings were not misinterpreted, they conducted a series of experiments in the laboratory, experimenting with different states and concentrations of phosphorus. “After taking many measurements, we hit the bull’s-eye,” said one of the study’s authors, Fabian Kleiner, now an astronomer at the University of Washington. “We found one exact match with the data from space.”
But researchers still can’t explain how Enceladus has such high concentrations of phosphates in its surroundings. Some of the study’s researchers investigated this at the Tokyo Institute of Technology by simulating geochemical interactions between ocean water and its rocky bottom.
They found answers in the carbonate-rich alkaline waters of Enceladus. “You could call it the ‘soda ocean,’” Dr. Postberg said.
Phosphorus occurs naturally most often in solid minerals, such as those found inside asteroids and comets. “If it’s locked into a rock, it’s hard to harvest for a lifetime,” said Dr. Postberg, because it needs to be soluble to be used biologically. “But we find that this carbonated water can dissolve phosphates very well.”
Mikhail Zolotov, a planetary geochemist at Arizona State University who wrote A Perspective essay In the study of nature, he was not surprised by this explanation. “It was clear before, from studies of soda lakes on Earth, that we would expect high amounts of phosphorous in any natural soda lakes,” he said.
After Enceladus, Dr. Postberg says, this discovery may indicate that other ocean worlds in the outer solar system, such as Jupiter’s moon Europa or the dwarf planet Pluto, are rich in phosphates — and therefore potentially habitable.
He and his fellow researchers hope to analyze a larger sample of Cassini data to strengthen their findings. But the ultimate search for life on Enceladus will take Another task That’s a decade or two away, if approved.
“We don’t know yet if this habitable place is actually inhabited,” said Dr. Postberg. “But it’s definitely worth a look.”
