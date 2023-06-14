Phosphorus in Enceladus’ “soda ocean” adds to life’s prospects

Enceladus – the sixth largest Of the 146 moons of Saturn – It contains a liquid ocean with a rocky floor beneath its bright and frosty white surface. Ice volcanoes spew frozen grains of material into space, generating one of the many rings that circle the planet.

Now, a team of researchers has discovered that those ice grains contain phosphates. They found them using data from Cassini, A joint NASA-European orbiter completed its study of Saturn, its rings and moons in 2017. It is the first time that phosphorus has been found in an ocean outside Earth. The findings, which raise the possibility that Enceladus is home to extraterrestrial life, have been Posted on Wednesday In the journal Nature.

We did not expect this. “We didn’t look for it,” said Frank Postberg, a planetary scientist at the Free University of Berlin who led the study. He described realizing that they had found phosphates (chemicals that contain the element phosphorus) as a “puzzling moment”.

With the discovery of phosphorous in the ocean world, scientists say they have now found all the elements necessary for life as we know it. Phosphorus is a major component of human bones and teeth, and scientists say it is the most traceable bio-element in the universe. Planetary researchers previously discovered the other five major elements on Enceladus: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, and (most recently) sulfur. It was discovered initially).