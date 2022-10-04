Quinn Harris/Getty Images



The Philadelphia Phyllis It became the 12th and final team to snatch a post-season berth on Monday, punching the team’s ticket with a 3-0 win over Houston Astros. The Phillies will qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2011. This season just happened to mark the last year of a streak in which they spanned five consecutive play-offs.

In the landslide victory, Phillies got a pair of home kicks from Kyle Schwarber, who now has 46 on the season, and right-hand man Aaron Nola took a perfect match in the seventh inning. Zach Evelyn worked a perfect ninth on the first save of his career.

It is fair to write that the Phyllis have taken an unusual path to this point. They started the season poorly under former manager Joe Girardi, and raced to 22-29 before Girardi was sent off. Since then interim captain Rob Thompson has led the Phillies to a record 65-44. That would fit in with 97 wins over an entire season.

And it seemed that the Phillies team’s chances were dealt a heavy blow when star Bryce Harper was out of action for two months due to injury. However, their supporting team proved to be good enough to keep them afloat. In fact, Philadelphia can credit Schwarber, GT Realmoto and Rhys Hoskins, among others, for their important leadership. On the active side of things, the Phillies have a strong four-pitch squad made up of veterans like Nola and Zack Wheeler, along with young Ranger Suárez and Bailey Falter.

Velez was competing alongside bruer After a difficult September that saw their transition from 11 to 14 years. That spoiled month included two separate five-game streaks that were only separated by a three-game winning streak. In other words, Phillies lost 10 of their 13 games from September 15 to 29.

It will house the rest of the National League play-off Los Angeles DodgersAnd the New York MetsAnd the Atlanta BravesAnd the St. Louis CardinalsAnd the San Diego Padres. Monday’s win for The Phillies meant the Brewers were eliminated despite their win in additions to Arizona Diamondbacks. This ends a streak of four consecutive post-season appearances for Milwaukee.