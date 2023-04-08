Phillies, JT Realmuto straight home in opener at Citizens Bank Park, Reds lead, 5-2

Just minutes before the Phillies took to the field at Citizens Bank Park, for the first time in 2023, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins stood by the flagpole at Ashburn Alley. Hoskins, who had anterior cruciate ligament surgery, was reclining on crutches with a brace on his left leg. Harper, who had Tommy John elbow surgery in November, used both hands to grab the rope. Together, they unfurled the 2022 National League banner in the cloudy April sky.

In the regular year, Harper and Hoskins would line up alongside the first base line with their teammates. But this is no ordinary year.

The Phillies returned home on Friday, ahead of their 5-2 victory over the Reds, with a different lineup than expected. Player Cody Clemens, who had been activated earlier that day, was on the eight hole. Bench player Jake Cave was on the seven hole. Instead of batting on second and third, Harper and Hoskins were hoisting the pennant. Darrick Hall, who was supposed to fill in for Hoskins, was sitting in the dugout with a brace on his right thumb.

It wasn’t perfect, but it made that moment all the more poignant. For JT Realmuto, who has been watching the Jumbotron from the bullpen, the two players represented the heart of last year’s playoff run. For Harper, it represented the playoff run, but also a chance to see Hoskins, who he hadn’t seen in person since his ACL surgery.

“I was just glad Reese was able to do it,” he said. “Doing that together was really special.”

For Kyle Schwarber, it was fun, but also a reminder of what they want to achieve.

“They’re the perfect two to raise this flag,” Schwarber said. “I think for a lot of people it’s going to hit more when we’re done (playing). We’re hungry. I wouldn’t say we’re upset, but we wanted to finish last year and we didn’t.

“A lot of people aren’t going to get to the situation we’re in. So we’re very grateful to be able to raise that flag, but we’re not done with the job. And we want that. It’s going to be a lot of steps. A lot of steps.”

He’s right. A $250 million team that has eight of its 40 players on the injured list. This was not how the president of baseball operations, Dave Dombrowski, pictured it. But the Phillies have the experience to draw from.

Last year, when Harper went down, they rallied around their injured star. They put hits and runs together, and the unsung champions rose up, from Garrett Stubbs to Roman Quinn to Bryson Stott to Matt Ferling. Nobody tried to imitate Harper; They just tried to be the best version of themselves. They showed a glimpse of this scheme in their house opener.

It wasn’t Schwarber or Alec Baum who hit the first home run, but Realmuto. In the seventh inning of a 2-2 game, he took a cutter down the middle of the plate and fired it 448 feet into left center field for a two-run shot, his first of the season.

In the eighth inning, Edmundo Sosa saw just one point—a 78-mph slider—and hit a 394-footer to give the Phillies a 5-2 lead. It was Sosa’s first career home run, and his first home run of the season.

“It’s a little bit of a relief to know we went through something a little bit similar last year,” said Realmuto. “It’s not new to us. We know what this ordeal is like. It’s very similar to what we went through last year.

“Everyone has to be themselves. You can’t try to be someone you’re not. No one’s going to step in and fill in Reese’s thirty right-hand hauls. It’s hard to do.”

While at the game from the dugout, Hall has flashbacks to October. There were many times last fall when he saw Zach Wheeler give his team a good five runs and Jose Alvarado slammed into the side with ease, but most of all, what brought him back were the fans. It felt like postseason energy to him.

He hopes that feeling will last. But even if it didn’t, the Phillies now have a clear reminder of what they play for. All it takes is one look at center field, where the 2022 NL pennant is flying high, to know their work isn’t done.

Best outing for Wheeler

Zach Wheeler didn’t have a perfect outing, but he looked a lot better than he did in his previous start against the Rangers on Saturday when he allowed seven hits and four earned runs in ​4 ⁄ innings pitched. Against the Reds, he allowed five hits, two earned runs and three walks in ​5 ⁄ innings pitched with five strikeouts.

Wheeler allowed only two walks and one hit over his first four innings. He got into trouble in the fifth when he allowed a Spencer Steer two out, walked Will Benson and gave up an RBI single by Jose Barrero. He exited the game after a double by Tyler Stephenson drove in TJ Friedl to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning. He threw 92 pitches, 59 of which were pitches.



An encouraging day for Castellanos

Having been down in his previous four games, right fielder Nick Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Both hits were doubles, one of which he hit hard (hitting at 108.4 mph, the second-highest outing of the day and his hardest hit of the season). Needless to say, with injuries to Hall, Hoskins and Harper, the Phillies could use a bounce back season from Castellanos.

Castellanos now has four walks in his first seven games. He had 29 walks over 136 games last season.

“Keep it simple,” Castellanos said. “Not trying to add. I know (Hunter) Green throws 100 miles an hour. So we try to get keg to baseball. That’s about it. Just simplify. “

