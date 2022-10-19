Phillies Blank Padres in NLCS 1 behind sexy Zach Wheeler, monster Kyle Schwarber Homer

Dominant performance of the ace? examines. Home runs of your big hitters? examines. The Philadelphia Phyllis“October’s dream somehow got better on Tuesday Zach Wheeler baffled San Diego Padres In Game 1 of the NLCS. Wheeler fired seven runs of the effervescent ball with one stroke, and hit eight to score a 2-0 win.

These two streams came on swings from Badris Kateb Yo Darwish. The first sailed high in the air, off the bat Bryce Harper On the fourth, I barely landed in the left field seats. The second is a missile launched from the great bat of NL running hero on his own land Kyle Schwarber. With an exit speed of 119.7 mph and an estimated distance of 488 feet, it broke all sorts of post-season Statcast records, and possibly Harper’s brain.

Outside of those ups and downs, this was a tried and true pitcher duel. Darwish allowed one more hit across seven rounds of action himself, but the damage was done.

After winning, Homer Schwarber must be a fan of Phillies’ chances in the championship. His strong leading hitter has been hitting 050 so far in the upcoming 2022 playoffs to the game. Nobody was worried he couldn’t handle the post-season – he now has 10 teammates for the post-season – but the prolonged slump may have forced Velez to change his lineup plan.

Perhaps the game’s most intriguing moment came when Phillies coach Rob Thompson chose to end Wheeler’s dominant night after just 83 shots. He got a clean eighth game from Seranthony Dominguez, but Jose Alvarado took possession of the trouble in the ninth inning. Left handed walking gorexson brovar With one, then he had to work around choosing a failed player who put two men. get away with Mane Machado to pop up and then hit Josh Bell.

The Phillies are now 1-0 up, with a road win in the books. Tomorrow afternoon they will send Aaron Nola To the hill across from San Diego Blake Snell I’m looking for a 2-0 lead.

