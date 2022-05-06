Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid removes concussion protocol, listed as questionable for Game 3

Philadelphia – Joel Embiid He was promoted to Doubtful in Game Three of the 76ers Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat on Friday night as he continues to advance toward a potential return to the field.

Embiid filtered the NBA concussion protocol and took part in the team’s morning shootout at the Camden, New Jersey, training facility — first steps toward his return from the broken face and concussion he sustained when he was hit in the head with an elbow from the Toronto Bird of Prey forward Pascal Siakam Late in Game Six of the first round series for Philadelphia last week.

The team said Friday morning Embiid is still out, but his situation could change as the day progresses. He was then promoted to questionable over the official team injury report 12:30PM ET to the league.

“We’re just preparing to win the match,” 76ers guard Therese Maxi He said after the shoot. “I hope he plays. If he plays, that’s great. If he doesn’t play, he doesn’t play, and we’re just preparing [if it’s] Another match – a match we have to win.”

With concussion protocol behind him, Embiid still needs to get clearance to play with a broken face, which would require him to wear a mask for Friday night’s game. Embiid has been through this before, missing three weeks in 2018 – including the first two games of Philadelphia’s first-round series against the Heat – after colliding with his teammate Markel Fultz And they suffer from a fracture in the left face and a concussion in the brain.

Philadelphia struggled without Embiid, who was named last month in the final for the NBA Most Valuable Player award for the second consecutive season, in the two games in Miami. The 76ers went 14 to 64 from a 3-point range and had no answer for the Miami All-Star Pam AdebayoWhich averaged 23.5 points and 10.5 rebounds when paying 71.4%. Both games were comfortable victories in the tournament.

Meanwhile, The Heat continues, wait and see if it Kyle Lowry, who has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury, will be able to play in the third game. Philadelphia-born Laurie, the former Villanova star, was listed on the Game 1 and 2 list after sustaining an injury in Game 3. Of Miami’s first-round win over Atlanta, but was upgraded to Doubtful on Thursday.

Miami didn’t hold any Friday morning shootout, and Lowry’s situation hasn’t changed yet.