June 24, 2023

Phil Spencer: Sony uses the revenue from our games to reduce the Xbox’s survival in the market

Phil Spencer, president of Xbox, revealed as part of today’s FTC hearing that he believes Sony is using revenue from Xbox games on the PlayStation platform to try to reduce Xbox’s survival in the market.

Spencer was questioned about how the company feels about releasing games on the PlayStation, claiming that Sony uses the money made from those titles to try to prevent other games from coming to the Xbox.

Here is an excerpt courtesy of Windows Central:

“PlayStation uses the money they earn from Xbox games on PS5 to pay for other games that are banned on the Xbox platform.”

Spencer went on to talk about this further, calling Sony a “fierce competitor” and explaining that the company takes 30% of the revenue when Xbox releases a title on PlayStation – again suggesting that it’s being used to harm Xbox.

Next courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

“Every time we ship a game on PlayStation… Sony takes 30 percent of the revenue we make on their platform, and then they use that money among other revenue that they have to do to try and reduce the Xbox’s survival in the market.”

The Xbox boss seems to be hinting at the third-party deals Sony has secured for PlayStation over the years such as Final Fantasy and even deathlop And GhostWire: Tokyo Before Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda.

In fact, Microsoft was apparently very concerned about it starfield Becoming a PlayStation exclusive ended up being a “driving force” behind the company’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media two years ago.

