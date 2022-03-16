March 16, 2022

Pfizer/BioNTech is seeking FDA permission for fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and older

The submission is based on two sets of data from Israel. “Both data sets showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunity and reduces rates of confirmed infections and severe disease,” the companies said. Press release.

Pfizer CEO Albert Borla said Sunday that he expects a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be needed.

“It’s necessary – a fourth batch right now. The protection we get from the third, it’s good enough – actually very good for hospitalizations and deaths – not good against infection, but it doesn’t last very long,” Borla said Sunday on Face the Nation. CBS. “But we’re just sending that data to the FDA, and then we’ll see what the experts outside of Pfizer also say.”

One of the Israeli data sets, released in a preprint study this year, showed that a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech returned antibodies to the level seen after the third dose, but that efficacy against penetrating infection from the Omicron variant was low. .

Some countries offer fourth doses of the vaccine, especially to people at risk of serious illness and death.

In the United States, some adults who are immunocompromised can receive three doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the fourth dose as a booster dose.

Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are available for people 5 years of age or older, and people 12 years of age or older are eligible to receive a booster dose five months after the second shot.

