Peyton Manning has reignited the controversy over Carrie Underwood’s side eye at the 2022 CMAs

Peyton Manning and Luke Brian didn’t let Carrie Underwood forget the infamous side-eye they gave an ‘American Idol’ judge on CMA جوائز Awards.

During the opening monologue, Manning and Brian, who hosted the CMA on Wednesday, recalled a moment on the show last year, when they mocked the controversy over Aaron Rodgers’ coronavirus vaccine. At the time, Underwood’s husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, defended Rodgers on social media, and when the camera went to the singer, she gave a sober side eye.

“Carrie Underwood I have a lot in common,” Manning told Brian during his opening monologue on Wednesday. “We both work with Brad Paisley, we’ve both been at ‘Sunday Night Football’ a lot and we’re both very nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight.”

The joke laughed at the starry crowd, and Brian replied, “Hell, even I’m nervous about what Luke Bryan might say tonight.”

There wasn’t much beyond the confines of the NFL legend and country music star in their opening monologue.

Carrie Underwood at the 2022 CMAs on November 10, 2022. Magic movie

Peyton Manning at the 2022 CMAs on November 10, 2022. ABC via Getty Images

“Whatever makes you a country, you are welcome here tonight,” Bryan said during the 2021 CMAs. “Rest assured, we’re following all health protocols to keep everyone safe, and it’s great to be here with all my fellow artists – tested together. Or immunization? Who is this? Just playing.”

Then the camera showed Underwood, who didn’t seem to be enjoying the joke, and gave a stern look.

Brian’s joke was about Rodgers and his controversial stance on vaccines, which dominated headlines last November when the Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19. Then he entered the NFL protocol for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers deliberately misled journalists in August when he told them that “fortifiedAgainst the coronavirus. Rodgers, at the time, said he was following an “immunization protocol” rather than a vaccination.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the CMAs Magic movie

Carrie Underwood performs at the 2022 CMAs ABC via Getty Images

At the time, Fisher made headlines when he took to social media to support Rodgers.

“I stand with @aaronrogers12 and believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and freedom of conscience,” the hockey player He wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram. “I agree with him that the science clearly shows the spread of the vaccinated coronavirus at the same rate as the unvaccinated virus.

“The nhlnfl and other leagues are ignoring science and choosing to force and punish non-immune players with these restrictions. If they really care about people’s health, they will get everyone checked out daily.”