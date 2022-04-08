April 8, 2022

pew pew! Scientists have discovered record-breaking “megamasers” 5 billion light-years away.

In just one night of observation, scientists discovered a new record – the largest megamaser known to date.

A megamaser is an ultra-powerful laser made with microwave light (hence the maser). Megamasers come in several different flavors, but the type that scientists have discovered is the most common, which displays the signal for hydroxyl, a molecule made up of one atom of oxygen and one atom of hydrogen. The team argues that the newly discovered megamaser, one of the brightest packages known to date, marks a galaxy collision.

