Peter Morell: The arrest of the former Scottish First Minister’s husband in connection with an investigation into the SNP’s finances

London (CNN) Husband of the former Scottish First Minister Nicola SturgeonPeter Morell, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the financing and financing of the police Scottish National Party.

Morrell, 58, resigned as chief executive of the SNP last month after more than two decades in the job following Sturgeon’s shock resignation as first minister in February.

Police Scotland said in a statement that a 58-year-old man had been “arrested as a suspect” and was being questioned by detectives.

“The officers are conducting searches in a number of addresses as part of the investigation,” the statement added.

He was later released without charge “pending investigation”, according to Police Scotland, after spending nearly 12 hours in custody.

Sturgeon and Morel at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3, 2022.

Police Scotland were investigating the SNP’s handling of funds that were slated for the Scottish independence campaign, according to PA Media.

A spokesman for the SNP said the party would not comment on a direct investigation, but it was “cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so”.

The spokesman added that the party’s board of directors agreed to review governance and transparency.

The SNP has led the Scottish government since 2007, but the momentum behind its goal of secession from the United Kingdom has slowed recently as the party’s polling plummets and political headaches mount.

Muriel and Sturgeon were key figures in the Scottish independence movement for years.

Sturgeon served as the country’s first minister for eight years, but dramatically announced she would be stepping down on February 15.

At the time, Sturgeon said she knew “it was time” for her to step down, adding that the move was “right for me, for my party, and for the country.”

Its announcement triggered a leadership battle, which Hamza Yusuf won, a race that exposed divisions within the party.