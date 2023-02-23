Péter Jakab hung a handcuff around Pál Völner’s neck

“I brought handcuffs, okay? Wear it with health, you deserve it. A country waiting to adopt! – MP Peter Jacob told former Fidesz state secretary Paul Wollner on his way to the preparatory meeting of the Wollner-Schuttle case in the corridor of the Metropolitan Court. Watch the video on Peter Jacob’s Facebook page here:

Pál Völner walked wordlessly down the sidewalk in front of the courtroom while the leader of Nép Pártján Mozgalom hung handcuffs around his neck. Wollner ignored Jacob once, but he put the handcuffs around his neck a second time.

According to Telex’s on-site reporter, Wollner later spoke to the judge about the case in the courtroom, and according to him, Jacob did not stop his insults even when provoked. The judge asked the participants if anyone else had seen it, and a couple of lawyers exclaimed that they had.

In the most serious corruption case in recent years, the Schadl-Volner case, the court holds four days of preparatory sessions during which the defendants are briefly asked whether they plead guilty. Gyorgy Schadl, head of the executive branch, has pleaded not guilty in court, as has his partner in the dock, former Fidesz state secretary Pál Völner. But when Wollner arrived at Capital District Court from his home, Giorgi Schadl was brought into the courtroom Thursday in handcuffs and lead, just like the first day, because he could largely defend himself.

Volner denied everything in court and did not plead guilty, so he did not accept the prosecution’s request that if he did confess he would be sentenced to 8 years in prison and a fine of HUF 25 million. Wollner briefly told the court, “I have not committed a crime, and most of the indictments are seriously false and baseless.” And his client’s lawyer began cross-examining many of the witnesses, among them

Minister of Justice Judith Varga, former Secretary of State Marion Vischeletti, former Secretary of State Paul Kovacs, former Minister Janos Suli, former Minister of Justice László Troxani, Secretary of State Zoltan Molnar, Secretary of State Barnabas Hajas.

At the beginning of this article, we gathered where the Schadl-Volner case began and what came to light, and in the video below we asked Gyorgy Schadl in court who Tony, Barbara and Adam were, as he mentioned in a wiretap statement. With a story of 35 years. Since then, it has not been revealed who she was talking about, but investigative documents suggest that Schadl may have had a highly secret relationship with Adam Nagy, chief executive of Antal Rogan, whose wife is named Barbara Rogan.