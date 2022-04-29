April 29, 2022

Pete Davidson supports Kim Kardashian in court for Blac Chyna trial

Pete Davidson join Kim kardashian And the rest of her famous family inside the courtroom for closing arguments in Black China Defamation trial.

The “SNL” star snuck into the back of the courtroom on Friday, sitting in the back row in a black long-sleeved shirt and pants. Kim and the rest of the brood sat in the front row.

Pete let out a giggle and put his head down to keep the laughs muffled to himself when Kardashian’s lawyer said Chyna smashed the gingerbread house during an argument with rob.

The lawyer line that made Pete laugh… “Why are you breaking a gingerbread house? It’s like the happiest thing.”

when Kris Jenner Leaving the courtroom after the closing arguments, she was so excited to see Pete and almost surprised, she opened her mouth, smiled, and hugged him.

Kylie Jenner He also came to Pete, where she hugged him just as her mother had done.

Pete met Kim in the hallway… where they exchanged hugs and kisses before being carried away through a back exit, accompanied by the sheriff’s deputies.

Pete has been hanging out in L.A. this week… driving one of Kim’s luxury cars around Malibu… but this is the first time he’s ever been in court.

The jury now begins deliberations.

