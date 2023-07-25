Pete Davidson agrees to enter diversion program on reckless driving charge – Deadline

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Updated with the latestThe Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed today that Pete Davidson — charged in June with a misdemeanor reckless driving charge for allegedly losing control of a Mercedes-Benz and crashing into a home in Beverly Hills — is allowed to enter an 18-month diversion program.

Davidson, who is based in New York, was due to appear in court on the charge in Los Angeles on Thursday, but will instead enter the diversion program in a deal that the DA’s office filed with the court last Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the program required Davidson to perform work at a medical examiner’s office or a hospital — or the New York equivalent — in addition to attending 12 hours of traffic school that might be completed in New York. He will also need to perform 50 hours of community service that may also be performed in New York, receive payment back and comply with all laws.

According to the DA’s office, Davidson’s attorney has indicated that community service will “likely” be completed at the New York Fire Department. Davidson’s father was an FDNY firefighter who died on September 11th.

previously on June 16: Pete Davidson was today charged with reckless driving related to a car accident in early March in Los Angeles.

“We believe Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious home collision,” Greg Risling, assistant chief of media relations for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement. “Fortunately, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have serious consequences.”

The charge is a misdemeanor.

The incident in question reportedly occurred on March 4 near Rodeo Drive and Evado Avenue in Beverly Hills. The comedian allegedly lost control of the car, hit a fire hydrant and crushed the side of a house around 11 p.m. His girlfriend is actress Sui Wonders, best known for her role in the Max series. generation In addition to her role as Emma in the 2022 horror comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies (which she co-starred with Davidson), was also in the car, according to reports.

A deadline for Davidson’s representative has been reached for comment.

The City News Service contributed to this report.