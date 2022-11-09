Pete Carroll praises Jenno Smith amid Seahawks success, and does a careful dig on past ‘resistance’

The Seattle Seahawks He’s defying odds with Jenno Smith this season and Pete Carroll may have seized the opportunity to take a veiled shot against former quarterback Russell Wilson this week while paying a compliment to the new quarterback.

After a four-game winning streak, Carroll praised their working relationship Smith and attack coordinator Shane Waldron and the trust the two of them built on the field, especially during crucial plays.

“He gets everything he can from Shane,” Carroll said. Radio Kero. “That’s a really important part of it. Shane helps him all the way up to the 15-second point. They’re just reaching out to get it done and there’s this conversation going on, so they’re working on it, and Gino takes advantage of it all.”

Carroll went into further detail, noting that Smith wears a wristband to aid in call-up decisions – something that has been met with “resistance” in the past.

“If you notice, Geno took off the wristband and that’s a big help. She made things easier, speeded things up, and cleaned things up. That’s part of it, too. We’ve never done that before. There was resistance to that, so we’ve never done that before.”

He continued, “When Shane says something to Gino, he doesn’t suspect it. It just goes with him, so there’s a real instantaneous flow and that speeds up the whole process. … It works really comfortably no matter the circumstances.”

It is unclear whether the “resistance” came from the long-time midfielder Russell Wilson but it wouldn’t be out of reach given the rumored tension that was reported in the months leading up to the massive trade with the Denver Broncos.

Speak Wilson openly about his frustrations. In February 2021 he spoke openly about “being hit hard,” which the Seahawks were reportedly not pleased with.

The final split has put both the organization and Wilson under the microscope this season, and the latter appears to be struggling in a new environment. Broncos Jacksonville narrowly defeated the Jaguars on Sunday to improve 3-5.

But Carroll appears to be happy with the current situation in Seattle.

“Geno is fully functional – it is fully functional now.”