PETA tells Amazon to stop photographing with animals after the horse dies in the Rings of Power set

PETA has called on Amazon Studios and the wider world of TV production to stop using real animals to film its shows after a horse died on the set of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
As I mentioned VarietyyThe nonprofit animal rights organization said that producers who “can’t avoid exploiting animals” should find a new art form to pursue after a horse died of heart failure during the filming of the second season.
“Living underground with orcs seems to be par for the course for the producers of The Rings of Power, because they have the option to use CGI, mechanical rigs, and other humane methods that won’t put weak horses to death on set,” Lisa Lange, senior vice president of PETA, said in a statement. for Variety newspaper.
