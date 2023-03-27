PETA tells Amazon to stop photographing with animals after the horse dies in the Rings of Power set

“PETA calls on the creators of the show — and all other producers — to take on a new take without using any real horses. If they can’t avoid exploiting animals in their art, they must find a new medium, because no one wants to see a spin-off for TV with agony as a theme.”

More than 30 horses were involved in the shoot the day of the accident, sources told Variety, with the horse having a heart attack while standing with about 20 other horses.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a production horse on March 21,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “The accident occurred in the morning while the horse was training before exercises. The trainer was not in costume and had not yet begun filming. Both a veterinarian and an American Humane Society representative were present at the time. An independent autopsy confirmed that the horse died of heart failure.”

The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently being produced in the UK and the premiere date has not been revealed yet. It was recently confirmed that Game of Thrones’ Ciarán Hinds has joined the cast alongside several other actors As Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeso.

As for talent orientation, Amazon has already confirmed that Charlotte Brandström, Louise Huber, and Sanaa Hamri will lead the second season . The trio has credits on The Witcher, The Sandman, and The Wheel of Time.

