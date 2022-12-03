Percentage users suffering from cryptocurrency collateral are turning into bankruptcy

Alan Knitowski He holds an MBA, has worked in technology and finance for over 25 years and is the CEO of a mobile software company that trades on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. This did not prevent him from being scammed by a crypto company. Knitowski borrowed $375,000 from crypto lender Celsius over several years and scored $1.5 million in bitcoin as collateral. He didn’t want to sell his bitcoin because he liked it as an investment and thought the price would go up. Related investment news Three things crypto investors need to know in the post-FTX world, according to financial advisors This was the percentile model. Cryptocurrency investors can basically store their holdings with the company in exchange for a dollar loan that they can use. Knitowski will get the bitcoin back when he repays the loan. But that’s not what happened, because Celsius, which earlier in the year managed $12 billion in assets, escalated into bankruptcy In July after a drop in cryptocurrency prices caused an industry-wide liquidity crisis. Knitowski and thousands of other loan holders had more than $812 million in collateral locked on the platform, and bankruptcy records show Celsius failed to return collateral to borrowers even after their loans were paid off. “Every aspect of what they did was wrong,” contacted Knitowski, who runs a company based in Austin, Texas. Phunware he said in an interview. “If the CFO or I really did anything like this, we would be charged immediately.” Creditors are now working through the bankruptcy process to try to recover at least part of their money. They were provided with a level of optimism on Friday, after Celsius announced the sale of its asset custody platform called GK8 to Galaxy Digital. David Adler, a bankruptcy attorney for McCarter & English who represents Celsius’s creditors, said the money from the deal should go toward paying legal fees. Moreover, there may be funds left for previous customers. See also Stock futures drop after best week for S&P 500 since June “The big question is – who is entitled to the money they get from GK8?” Adler told CNBC. Adler said he represents a group of 75 borrowers holding nearly $100 million in digital assets on the Celsius platform. Later this month, more relief may come as bids will open for the Celsius lending portfolio. If another company purchases the loans, customers will likely have the opportunity to pay them back and then release their collateral.

Knitowski told CNBC that he chooses to get his loans at a 25% loan-to-value rate. This means that if he takes out a $25,000 loan, he will pay back four times that amount as collateral, or $100,000. The more collateral the borrower is willing to post, the lower the interest rate on the loan. If the borrower fails to repay the loan, the lender can confiscate the collateral and sell it to recover the cost. It’s like a residential mortgage, where the borrower uses the home as collateral. In the cryptocurrency world, a borrower can ask for a loan and pledge Bitcoin as collateral. Earlier this year, with the price of bitcoin plummeting, Knitowski paid off one of his centenary loans to avoid a margin call and having to increase his collateral. But after doing so, the company did not return the bitcoin that served as collateral for this loan. Instead, the assets were deposited into an account called “Earning”. According to the company’s terms and conditions, the assets in these accounts are the property of Celsius, not the customers. “Imagine you’re going to pay for your car, but someone keeps it,” Knitowski said. “You pay for your house, but someone keeps it. In that case, it would be like paying off the loan. Instead, you don’t get your collateral back even though it’s been paid off.”

This was not the only problem. The crypto platform also failed to provide borrowers with a full federal Truth in Lending Act (TILA) disclosure, according to former employees and an email to customers July 4. , such as the annual percentage rate (APR), the term of the loan, and the total costs to the borrower. The email to the borrowers said, “The disclosures required to be made to you under the Federal Truth in Lending Act did not include one or more of the following,” and then went on to list a dozen possible missing disclosures. A former Celsius employee, who requested anonymity, told CNBC that the company was retroactively trying to comply with TILA. “You can’t say, ‘Oh, oops, we forgot 25 elements of the Truth in Lending Act, and as a result, we’re going to turn those elements back and pray,'” Knitowsky said. Jefferson Nunn, editor and contributor to Crypto.news, took out a loan from Celsius and posted over $8,000 in bitcoin as collateral. He knows that these assets are not available to him now even if he pays off his loan. Noon, who lives in Dallas, said he got a loan to invest in more bitcoin after seeing a promotion for the platform. He said he heard about Celsius after doing a podcast with co-founder Nuke Goldstein. Goldstein said on the show, “Your money is safe,” Nunn said. Alex Mashinsky, former CEO of Celsius, made similar comments shortly before halting withdrawals.

Alex Machinsky, CEO of Celsius on stage in Lisbon for the 2021 Web Summit Piaras Ó Mídheach | math file | Getty Images