PepsiCo stock jumped Thursday after the beverage and snack maker posted a win and lifted a quarter in the three months through the end of June.

Pepsi (stock symbol: PEP) reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the June quarter, beating analyst expectations of $1.96. Quarterly revenue came in at $22.3 billion, above expectations of $21.7 billion.

The expectations were even better. Pepsi raised its guidance for full-year organic revenue growth to 10% from the 8% it detailed in April, with EPS growth of 12%, up from a previous forecast of 9%.

Shares of PepsiCo were up 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday.

This is breaking news. Read a preview of Pepsi’s earnings below and check back for more analysis soon.

Most consumer staple stocks have fallen this year, but Pepsi has correspondingly stood out. Investors will be excited to see if the beverage and snack maker can maintain that momentum with its second-quarter results, due before the bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect PepsiCo (stock symbol: PEP) to report earnings per share of $1.96, up from the $1.86 per share in the year-ago period estimated to have increased over the past month. The consensus calls for revenue to increase to $21.73 billion, up from $20.23 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

In April, PepsiCo filed first-quarter earnings, which sent shares surging. PepsiCo stock is up 1.8% so far this year, as of Tuesday’s close, while peers tracked by consumer fund Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) are down 1%. Its positive performance in the Gulf has expanded further over the past 12 months, when Pepsi added 8.5% and XLP increased 1.3%.

Part of what made the stock so successful was on display in the first quarter — namely, the company’s ability to raise prices to cover rising costs without hurting demand. Although inflation has fallen, many families still struggle to pay for necessities. This has led Wall Street to laser-focus on whether packaged-food companies can keep prices at levels that maintain profit margins without sacrificing much in the way of revenue.

No doubt investors will want to see that on offer again this quarter. For her part, Bonnie Herzog, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, believes that Pepsi will be able to achieve this. Last week, it reiterated the stock’s Buy rating, saying that the “strong underlying momentum of PepsiCo’s business” should allow it to post earnings top and bottom — and raise another potential guidance. It also noted that “consumer resilience has remained surprisingly resilient despite the challenging macro environment.”

In other words, you’d think shoppers would continue to pay for Pepsi products even as their budgets remained tight.

Of course, the company isn’t immune to the broader factors that have weighed on packaged food and beverage sales in recent weeks. Some investors remain concerned about the inevitable slowdown in organic growth — both for PepsiCo and its peers.

However, UBS analyst Jay Saul argues that “the company has proven its ability to drive outsized organic revenue growth over time and will continue to outperform against the broader Staples world should this broader slowdown occur.” He also expects PepsiCo’s second quarter to be a surprise to the upside, and maintains a Buy rating on the stock.

If Pepsi can provide some positive feedback about its outlook for organic growth, that could ease some concerns about its sales trajectory — even if the company doesn’t boost its full-year outlook.

Just under half of analysts tracked by FactSet are optimistic about Pepsi, with an average price target of $200, about 8% above where the stock closed Tuesday.

Write to Teresa Rivas at [email protected]