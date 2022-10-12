PepsiCo defies slowdown fears with strong earnings and expectations

“Our brands are stretching to higher price points, and consumers are following us,” Mr. Lagorta said on a call with analysts.

But as in recent quarters, PepsiCo’s revenue growth has outpaced sales volumes, as measured by the number of soda cans and bags of chips consumers were willing to buy. At Frito-Lay’s North American unit, for example, revenue in the third quarter increased 20 percent from a year earlier while volumes fell 2 percent, meaning the company was able to earn more selling less.

PepsiCo’s profit would have been greater if it weren’t for The strength of the US dollarwho shaved 3 percent of earnings growth in the third quarter, as the company’s extensive overseas sales were less valued when converted into dollars.

PepsiCo is one of the first big companies to report its earnings every quarter, so investors are paying special attention to its finances as they look for clues about how other companies are doing. The conflicting signals made it difficult to predict Where are corporate profits headed? This quarter, as Increasingly dire predictions About the impact of higher interest rates on the global economy contradicts some signs of it moderate inflation and Flexible job market.

PepsiCo’s better-than-expected results, and optimism about the future, delivered a positive start to earnings season, breaking through some of the gloom that was reflected in stock market losses for five straight days through Tuesday, erasing a rebound early in the month. PepsiCo shares rose more than 4 percent in trading on Wednesday, and the Standard & Poor’s index fell 0.3 percent.