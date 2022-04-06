April 6, 2022

Pepsi unveils Cracker Jill version of Cracker Jack to promote women's sports

PepsiCo This week it announced that it is revealing a new Personalities It was dubbed “Cracker Jill” as part of its “Cracker Jack” brand in an effort to enhance the achievements of women in the Sports.

“After more than 125 years as one of the most popular snacks in sports, Cracker Jack® is adding a new face to its menu, with the introduction of Cracker Jill™ to celebrate the women who are breaking barriers in sport,” PepsiCo said in a statement. press release Announcing the new characters of Frito Lay. Capitalizing on the brand’s rich history with America’s favorite pastime, Cracker Jill™ is featured through five different offerings on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year’s baseball season at professional ball stadiums across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women’s Sports Foundation.”

Cracker Jill comes to life with five different offerings on a series of special edition bags. (Frito Lay North America/Fox News)

The company says it will donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation “to help girls and women across the country realize their potential in sport and in life.”

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mould, and we want to celebrate their accomplishments while supporting progress,” said Tina Mahal, Vice President of Marketing for Frito-Lay North America. “Cracker Jack has been a part of the sport for over a century, with records being set and rules changing. We’ve been inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in that spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to showcase the girls who are represented in even our most iconic snacks.”

Cans of Pepsi are on display in the Pepsi Backstage Lounge during the 20th Annual GRAMMY Latin Awards. (Denise Truscello / Getty Images for LARAS / Getty Images)

The company also released a video of singer Normani dancing a “new spin” to the classic baseball tune “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

“Buy me some peanuts and cracker jelly,” Normani sings. “No one can stop you if you have the will.”

Pepsi added that the team leading the campaign is “fueled by strong, non-binary female voices.”

PepsiCo

File – A Pepsi truck delivers products to vendors at the Illinois State Fair. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, file)

Pepsi’s rebranding of Cracker Jack comes several months after Mars Inc. announce It redesigns the characters of M&Ms in order to adapt to a more advanced world.

The company said in a statment. “As one of our most recognized brands, M&M’s announces a new global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

