People share the 31 most mind-bending reality plot holes

The moon is 400 times smaller than the sun, and the sun is 400 times farther from the earth than the moon. This is what allows a solar eclipse to occur.

Awareness. We go to sleep or lose life and suddenly it’s day? No, where to wait!? I want 8 hours of lucid dreaming, dammit, I don’t want to wake up right away! It’s like hitting the Skip Scene or Spam A button to jump through the dialogue, it feels like someone is skipping something important.

What was before the Big Bang? Before that? and that? And that? and so on. What is behind nothing? See also Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars: NASA will send your name around the moon

human consciousness. Like at some point in time you go from being an unconscious ball of semi-functional flesh to a conscious human being. Like I’m sorry, what?

death. Think about it, the uncertainty of what will happen next, for most people, this is where the life plot armor dies.

There is a Planck unit. In theoretical mathematics, we can divide an infinite number. In fact, there is the smallest possible “thing” it can be divided into, which is the Planck unit. Remember relativity, a unit of space is equivalent to a unit of time. They are not two different things, but rather two different ways of measuring one thing. This means that there is the smallest possible distance to traverse, and the smallest unit of time to do so…the universe is not analog! It has frame rate and pixel resolution. This is banana…

I have four kids, one of whom just graduated from high school, and one who just graduated from college. One of them had already finished his freshman year of middle school. My youngest is 9 and a half years old, and it’s close to 10. She is actually wearing an old dance outfit that originally belonged to the eldest. I told her “Hey, this was for your sister”. What will I get? Time can move so slowly sometimes, especially when you’re waiting for something to happen. But then you’re as middle-aged as I am now and you look back and it seems like it went by so quickly. See also 'Amazing' hot gas bubble spotted slithering around the Milky Way's supermassive black hole Let me give an example that might be more global. I work in education. We just had the weirdest, craziest, and probably the most difficult school year of my entire career. Lots of hard, hard and mental work to pull it off. But then almost like a flashback, looking back, it was over. It’s summer time again. And in the summer, where I live anyway, summer is the fastest of all. Time and how it feels to pass versus what it feels to look back is a huge plot hole or “glitch in the Matrix” if you will. And when I was younger, people tried to explain how fast things had gone, like parenthood or my career and stuff. I didn’t believe them when they told me, but they were right. Luckily I took some pictures and built some memories that will last because otherwise everything would be a blur.

time. You think time is a measure of existence. If I stand there looking at my watch for a while, I can go, “Yeah, it’s been 5 minutes of being.” But in space that’s a lie. It’s been 5 minutes but my friend in the spaceship would go “Actually that was only 1 minute of existence.” This is like putting a ruler under water and the refraction of light distorts the ruler, so now it measures differently. Does not make sense! See also The moon does not have a global positioning system (GPS). NASA and the European Space Agency are trying to fix that.

Whenever you hear a physicist say “All that stuff you’ve learned about Newton’s laws is actually wrong and it’s just approximations of this other stuff that makes no sense.”

According to what we understand from the transfer of matter and energy, there should be no matter in the universe. However, there are tons of matter in the universe. Literally what f**k happened? Someone hacks into the universe itself.

That you are, in this reality, the reader, character/narrator, and writer all at once.