Pensioners ask government for compensation: When will the hike come? – Video

He asked some elders RTL news station, how they feel about prices, and how long the current pension will last. A year or two ago, many people complained that they could buy twice as much for the same amount they can spend now on weekend shopping.

Everything was two or three hundred forints cheaper than it is now. They raised the price again. Soft, loose

– A woman told a reporter what she had noticed in recent weeks.

According to KSH data, inflation still exceeded 25% last month. To be fair, prices have increased by an average of 25.2% compared to the same period last year.





So-called “retirement inflation,” meaning the cost of goods and services purchased by people living in retirement, has generally increased by 26.7%. Such cost factors are utilities, energy and food – which have become more expensive.

Earlier in the year, the government hiked pensions based on annual inflation of 15%. This correction has already proved to be insufficient due to continuous price hikes. Compared to this, the current level – based on the forecast of the Hungarian National Bank – the annual consumer price index could be up to 20% this year.

The chairman of the Conciliation Council of Retired Organisations, believes an early fix is ​​necessary.

“An additional 3% pension hike is necessary as soon as possible as inflation is coming down very slowly. Let’s say June at the latest. Let’s see what further revisions are needed before the end of the year.” – he said Laszlo JuhaszHead of the organization.

According to the analyst of the portfolio, the current state of the government’s budget is not such that – based on the results of the first three months – even in June HUF 200-250 billion will be found for this purpose, which requires compensation for pensioners. .

The government did not respond to RTL’s query on whether it plans to pay compensation this year. They wrote this much in response: the 2023 budget “provides all the resources to protect the stability of the value of the pension”, the Ministry of Finance told Hirado.