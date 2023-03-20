Pension reform in France: Macron’s government faces a vote of no confidence

By Antoinette Radford

BBC News

March 20, 2023, 11:53 GMT Updated 8 minutes ago

image source, Getty Images

The French government will face two no-confidence votes on Monday as fallout from a controversial pension reform continues.

Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne used Article 49:3 of the Constitution to advance the bill without a vote last week.

The motions of no-confidence have been submitted by the centrist and far-right National Assembly deputies, and are due to be debated by Parliament from 16:00 (15:00 GMT).

If the no-confidence motions succeed, President Emmanuel Macron will not be in danger of losing his job, but Ms. Bourne’s positions and the government will be in jeopardy.

Macron can either name a new government or dissolve the National Assembly and call new elections.

The pension reform bill will also be nullified.

If the motions of no confidence are unsuccessful, the bill to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 will become law.

Macron argued that France’s aging population made the current pension plan unaffordable.

But this is not a sentiment shared by everyone in Parliament.

Charles de Courson, one of the authors of the no-confidence vote, was quoted by AFP as saying that overthrowing the government was “the only way to stop the social and political crisis in this country”.

Macron’s allies form a minority in the lower house of the National Assembly, but for the no-confidence motions to succeed, all of the opposition will have to unite.

France’s Republican Party holds 61 seats, and their leader, Eric Ciotti, said last week that they would not support the motions of no confidence.

Ciotti said the decision to invoke the provision was “the result of many years of policy failures” that demonstrated “a deep crisis in our Constitution”, but that he did not believe a vote of no confidence was the solution.

But one senior Republican, Aurelien Brady, said he would vote against the government.

The decision to use 49:3 angered many in France, where protesters clashed with police over the weekend over repairs. Thousands set fires across the country and some threw fireworks at police.