Penny Feldstein marries her best friend Bonnie Chance in a ‘fairytale’ themed wedding

films

June 1, 2023 | 8:16 p.m

Benny Feldstein and Bonnie Chance are married!

The Broadway star and producer tied the knot on May 19 at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York, after five years of dating.

The duo chose a summer camp-themed wedding, purposefully organized and run by the women.

The two had a summer camp wedding in New York on May 19.

“It’s our happy place together,” Feldstein, 29, said. she told Vogue in an exclusive article Posted on Thursday.

The pair originally met over Skype in 2019 before meeting in real life in London to work on How to Build a Girl. They announced their relationship in December of the same year.

Story development.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





