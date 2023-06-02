Penny Feldstein and Bonnie Chance Roberts are married

photo illustration: cutting; Photo: Getty Images

Towards the end of May, Penny Feldstein and film producer Bonnie Chance Roberts got married in an event that looks like Wes Anderson opened summer camp, and that is to say, incredibly whimsical. Naturally, Vogue magazine Dedicating a written collection and an impressive 97-photo collection to the issue, right down to embroidered headbands, board games, a s’mores station, and celebrity casual outdoor outfits.

Feldstein and Roberts said Vogue magazine They met in 2018 while working together How to adopt a girl And they started appearing on red carpets together (V Coordinating clothesno less) near the end of 2019. After spending 13 months apart during the pandemic, Roberts proposed in the elaborately decorated backyard of Feldstein’s childhood home, surrounded by 600 mason jars and fairy lights, hanging pictures of the couple, and hand-painted wooden road signs of important sites to them. And to all their friends in Los Angeles.

Two years later, they channeled the same energy into their wedding, which took place on a lake estate in the Hudson Valley. event, Feldstein said Vogue magazine, was designed to feel like summer camp, although the official theme was a “love note” for their guests. The weekend long affair included friendship bracelet making, a tree house after party, and custom embroidery on basically everything. Both women wore custom Gucci with diamond headbands for the lake party, which she described as “Jewish” and was chaired by a friend of Feldstein’s mother.

Of course, Feldstein’s gang of young Hollywood actors was also there: Ben Platt sang their first dance song, and he showed up with fiancee Noah Galvin, along with Molly Gordon and Kaitlyn Dever. Also there: Feldstein family friend Adam Levine and partner Behati Prinsloo, as well as best friend Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor.

Congratulations to Beanie and Bonnie! Their names sound great together, their wedding was magical, and they have all the needlework two women could want.