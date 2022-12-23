Pelosi mocked her wishes for a “happy Schwanza” for Americans during her final speech as Speaker of the House: “Shawarma?”

Twitter questioning the Speaker of Parliament Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.On Friday he wished people “happy chwanzaa” instead of “kwanzaa” during closing remarks on the House vote on the “omnibus” spending bill.

After the 4,155-page bill costing $1.7 trillion passed the House of Representatives on Friday, Pelosi decided to close the congressional session by wishing happy holidays to the many different groups that celebrate this time of year, including one that doesn’t exist.

In her signature—which she claimed “will likely be my last speech as Speaker of the House”—Pelosi said, “I give the scales of my time and wish everyone a Happy, Healthy, and Safe New Year. Happy Holidays. Christmas. Happy Shwanzaza. Happy Hanukkah.”

Emphasizing that she respects all major holidays this season, she added, “Whatever you celebrate, be safe! Thank you, Mr. Speaker.” Although many Twitter users focused on “Shwanza” and made fun of Democratic Party leader for that.

Conservative digital strategist Greg Price shared the 17-second clip on Twitter, tweeting, “Pelosi ended her final speech as Speaker of the House by wishing everyone Merry ChristmasHappy Hanukkah and “Happy Shwanza”.

Price then updated the classic Christmas line to reflect Pelosi’s misstep. “Happy Xwanzaa everyone and have a good night,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Oh my God,” columnist Rusty Weiss tweeted in The Political Insider. Said Schwanza.” If one day Trump says he’ll be on a 24/7 news cycle with riots in the streets.”

Writer and director Cynthia Ritchie spread holiday cheer with congratulations on the new season, tweeting, “Happy Xwanza everyone.”

Conservative influencer ALX tweeted, “Happy Xwanza from Crazy Nancy!”

Conservative news publisher The Truth Gazette wrote: “In her final speech as speaker, Crazy Nancy wishes you ‘Happy Schwanza’.”

Shane Smedley, author, filmmaker and US Air Force veteran, noted that Schwanza made him think of something else. “Shawarma?” Asked.