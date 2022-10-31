Pellegro, longtime drummer for Dead Kennedys, dies at 63

Muhammad 1 hour ago 5 min read
DH Pellegro, a musician best known as the legendary drummer San Francisco Punk band The Dead Kennedys died at his Los Angeles home on Friday after police said he suffered head trauma from an accidental fall, according to an Instagram statement shared by the band. He was 63 years old.
“The arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days,” the statement said. read. “We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.”
More Stories
Evan Peters went for the role of Dahmer method, techniques to shake the darkness
Bob Dylan covers Jerry Lee Lewis in honor of the Nottingham concert
Kanye West Apologizes For False Claims Of George Floyd After Losing Adidas – Rolling Stone