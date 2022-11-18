November 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Peaks of the Leonid Meteor Shower: How to See It

Izer 46 mins ago 2 min read
A meteor flies through the sky in Utah

The annual Leonid meteor shower peaks late Friday night.

According to NASA, the program Leonids are debris thrown by Comet Tempel-Tuttle Because it passes near the sun.

As bits of comet debris enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, they leave bright streaks across the night sky.

Observers can look directly over the shower, with bright meteors leaving a trail that lasts a few seconds.

Air Force, FBI, Reportedly Attacked Area 51 Homes Website Owner: ‘I Have No Choice But To Take Legal Action’

The 1999 Leonid meteor explosion as seen at 38,000 feet from the Leonid Multi-Aircraft Instrument (Leonid Mac) campaign with a 50mm camera.
(Image credit: NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano)

However, the Moon is about 35% full and will have fewer faint meteors.

There will be about 15 to 20 meteors per hour under clear, dark skies.

At 1:45 a.m. GMT on Nov. 17, NASA's All Sky Camera at New Mexico State University captured this image of the Leonid meteors streaking across the sky.

At 1:45 a.m. GMT on Nov. 17, NASA’s All Sky Camera at New Mexico State University captured this image of the Leonid meteors streaking across the sky.
(NASA)

NASA’s Telescope displays a stunning image of the sundial surrounding star formation

The shower’s name comes from the constellation of Leo, the Leo, from which its meteors seem to radiate.

More than 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.

More than 100 meteors are recorded in this composite image taken during the peak of the Geminid meteor shower in 2014.
(Credit: NASA/MSFC/Daniel Moser, NASA’s Meteorite Environment Office)

While The moon will rise in the east With Leo at midnight local time, the sky is best viewed further from the apparent point of origin by lying down and looking straight up.

See also  The return of a large Chinese rocket that was spotted over the island of Borneo - Spaceflight Now

Comet Tempel-Tuttle has been discovered twice independently.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

In December, sky watchers can Sign Gemini and Ursids.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Webb Space Telescope discovers early galaxies hidden from Hubble

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

The James Webb Telescope finds two of the oldest and most distant galaxies ever James Webb Space Telescope

17 hours ago Izer
4 min read

What’s next for the Orion spacecraft as it sails towards the Moon

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – There are places where it’s already snowing, but they’re definitely not happy about it

26 mins ago Arzu
7 min read

Swinging on Elon Musk’s Twitter after leaving another 1,200

31 mins ago Izer
5 min read

Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster fiasco ‘pained me’

34 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Peaks of the Leonid Meteor Shower: How to See It

46 mins ago Izer