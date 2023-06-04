Paul Oakenfold accused of sexual harassment by ex-personal assistant · News ⟋ RA

Paul Oakenfold

was accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant, Delivery time reports. A case was filed last Friday, June 2, in Los Angeles Superior Court by a former employee of New Frequency Management, who runs the heavyweight UK DJ. The former employee is suing Oakenfold, as well as New Frequency Management, Paul Stepanek Management and several other unnamed defendants, for damages for alleged sexual harassment and workplace violations. According to the Court filing , The abuse began in October last year, on the woman’s first day of work. She claims Oakenfold masturbated in the woman’s presence on numerous occasions, including four times in one day. The court filing adds that the plaintiff reported the alleged harassment to New Frequency Management CEO Stepanek, but was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement two days later. According to the plaintiff, she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement to continue working for the company. She said she was then reassigned to other clients and her hours were “significantly” reduced. On March 13, 2023, the plaintiff was dismissed from the company. In the court filing, the woman said she was fired for reporting the alleged sexual assault. It sues for wrongful termination, retaliation, harassment, and failure to prevent harassment. One of the most successful UK DJs of all time, Oakenfold has worked with the likes of Madonna, Britney Spears, Massive Attack and The Cure. He also scored the music for the 2001 filmWith John Travolta and Halle Berry.

Resident advisor I have reached out to Oakenfold, New Frequency Management and Paul Stepanek Management for comment. No statement has yet been issued by any of the accused in the case. Oakenfold appears to have been removed from the list of artists on the New Frequency Management website. We will report more on this story as it unfolds. Photo: John Russo