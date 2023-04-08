Paul Cattermole of British pop group S Club 7 has died at the age of 46

Paul Cattermole, member of British pop group S Club 7 in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 46

LONDON — Paul Cattermole, a member of British pop group S Club 7 in the early 2000s, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected death of our beloved son and brother, Paul Cattermole,” the band and the Cattermole family said on Friday.

They said Cattermole was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England, on Thursday and pronounced dead later that afternoon.

They said: “While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.”

In a statement on social media, S Club 7 members said they were “truly shocked by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we are all feeling.”

“We were very fortunate to have him in our lives and we are grateful for the wonderful memories we have,” the band said.

Formed in 1998 by Simon Fuller, the music mogul behind the Spice Girls, S Club 7 – like The Monkees – was launched with a TV show about a pop group, in which the members played fictionalized versions of themselves.

S Club 7 had a string of hits in the UK including “Don’t Stop Movin'”, the classic “Reach” and “Never Had a Dream Come True”, which were also top 10 hits in the US.

In 2002, the band gave a concert at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

Cattermole left the band that same year. In February, all of the original members of S Club 7 announced a 25th anniversary tour, set to start in October.